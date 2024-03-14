The "Business of the La Liga 2023-24 Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of Spanish football's top league, La Liga, for the 2023-24 season presents a dynamic and thriving business environment, as revealed by a recent comprehensive analysis. This in-depth report examines the latest trends and statistics in the industry, including sponsorship deals, media rights, and the overall commercial impact of both dominant and emerging football clubs.

The analysis highlights the lucrative nature of La Liga's business, pinpointing front-of-shirt sponsorships, kit supply deals, and sleeve sponsorships among the league's teams. It shines a light on the significant commercial value brought by leading clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid, while also exploring the broad range of industries engaged with various clubs, underlining the league's wide appeal.

Key highlights from the report reveal:

The dominance of industries such as travel tourism, construction real estate, and telecommunications in front-of-shirt sponsorships.

The financial robustness of Barcelona's sponsorship agreements, as well as their global outreach.

A detailed analysis of media rights values compared to other European football leagues.

An overview of the deals making up the vast inventory of La Liga's sponsorship portfolio.

With 23 unique sectors involved across all competing teams, the report also provides insights into the diversification and financial sustainability of the league. Furthermore, it elaborates on Real Madrid's standing as the most prominent club in terms of social media following and the substantial combined worth of their sponsorship deals.

The report is instrumental for:

Analysts looking to dissect La Liga's commercial fabric and the strategies propelling its growth.

looking to dissect La Liga's commercial fabric and the strategies propelling its growth. Media professionals aiming to comprehend the fluctuating landscape of media rights and La Liga's positioning within the global market.

aiming to comprehend the fluctuating landscape of media rights and La Liga's positioning within the global market. Sports industry stakeholders seeking a granular look at the sponsorship dynamics and how La Liga competes with other major European leagues.

Scope of the Report

Spanning all 20 La Liga teams, the report delves into the specifics of present and upcoming sponsorships, including in-depth assessments of kit suppliers and media strategies. It appraises the league's social media footprint and how it echoes out to a worldwide audience, in addition to providing a breakdown of sponsorship revenues and the marketing strategies that propel them.

