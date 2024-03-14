Fast Pace Health Again Bolsters Mental Health Services With New Hires Krystal Osinski and Sarah Hornby in Rural America

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Fast Pace Health boosts mental health services in rural areas with the addition of Krystal Osinski and Sarah Hornby, Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, to its team, aiming to enhance accessibility and quality of care. This strategic addition aims to disrupt traditional care models and improve accessibility to mental healthcare under the leadership of Robert 'Bob' McKenzie and Nikita Duke.

Expanding Access to Mental Health Care

Ms. Osinski and Ms. Hornby join Fast Pace Health with a wealth of experience and will be providing virtual care for patients dealing with depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, and other mental health issues. Their roles are pivotal in Fast Pace Health's mission to deliver comprehensive mental health services to underserved communities, and they bring the Fast Pace Health's behavioral health team to more than 25 providers. Ms. Osinski is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky. Ms. Hornby is also certified by the ANCC and licensed in Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. Together, Ms. Osinski and Ms. Burns are expected to significantly expand the availability of virtual mental health care services.

About Fast Pace Health

As a leading healthcare provider, Fast Pace Health is dedicated to offering accessible, high-quality medical and behavioral health services. The organization's commitment to patient care continues to drive its expansion, with a focus on making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas. For more information on Fast Pace Health and its services, visit Fast Pace Health's official website.

Media Contact: Justin Olson, Chief Marketing Officer, Fast Pace Health, 6650 Carothers Parkway, Suite 225 Franklin, TN, 37067 Email: justin.olson@fastpacehealth.com

