6,6006,65017:37
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.955p. The highest price paid per share was 571.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,254,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,187,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1037

561.000

16:17:47

50

561.000

16:17:47

591

561.000

16:17:47

268

561.000

16:16:47

285

561.000

16:16:47

779

561.000

16:16:46

679

560.800

16:15:34

663

560.800

16:14:53

591

561.000

16:14:12

261

561.000

16:14:12

114

561.000

16:14:12

95

561.000

16:14:12

50

561.000

16:14:12

145

561.000

16:14:12

638

560.800

16:12:12

524

560.800

16:12:12

1434

561.000

16:09:02

50

561.200

16:08:57

591

561.200

16:08:57

1219

560.200

16:07:15

1161

560.400

16:05:01

121

560.800

16:03:26

419

560.800

16:03:26

591

560.800

16:03:26

145

560.800

16:03:26

220

560.800

16:03:26

1431

560.800

16:00:37

355

561.600

15:57:34

1007

561.600

15:57:34

591

561.800

15:57:34

487

561.800

15:57:34

211

561.800

15:57:34

620

561.800

15:51:56

591

561.800

15:51:56

1252

562.000

15:51:56

1167

561.400

15:48:48

591

561.200

15:47:26

50

561.200

15:47:26

1400

561.200

15:47:26

1312

561.000

15:40:50

1285

561.000

15:39:28

573

561.200

15:34:42

894

561.200

15:34:42

139

561.400

15:33:50

50

561.400

15:33:50

700

561.400

15:33:50

591

561.400

15:33:50

1221

560.600

15:28:30

1268

560.800

15:26:22

1296

561.000

15:23:18

1397

561.400

15:21:01

1293

561.600

15:16:59

1203

561.600

15:14:41

1175

561.800

15:14:41

405

562.000

15:12:03

922

562.000

15:12:03

1205

562.000

15:06:53

222

562.000

15:06:53

1417

562.600

15:02:29

1283

563.000

15:02:10

1388

562.600

14:57:37

1422

563.000

14:54:49

1298

563.800

14:52:01

1431

563.000

14:49:50

1196

563.800

14:47:01

835

564.200

14:45:00

269

564.200

14:45:00

147

564.200

14:45:00

1319

565.600

14:40:20

1212

565.800

14:39:16

996

566.400

14:35:32

226

566.400

14:35:32

1178

566.600

14:34:43

1190

566.600

14:32:50

1223

566.000

14:28:53

1270

566.200

14:25:29

1298

565.800

14:23:03

1243

566.000

14:17:45

1289

566.200

14:17:20

114

566.200

14:17:20

1186

565.600

14:15:03

1011

565.800

14:13:02

360

565.800

14:13:02

1247

565.600

14:07:26

1304

566.400

14:04:12

1235

567.000

14:00:04

721

567.200

13:59:13

560

567.200

13:59:13

1306

566.800

13:53:59

1394

567.800

13:50:14

1399

567.800

13:46:00

110

567.800

13:46:00

1072

567.800

13:45:33

720

568.200

13:40:23

649

568.200

13:40:23

1178

568.400

13:39:35

1387

568.000

13:35:45

1275

568.000

13:33:11

1160

569.000

13:32:03

338

569.200

13:29:05

1000

569.200

13:29:05

75

569.200

13:29:05

1555

569.400

13:28:41

538

569.200

13:27:10

748

569.200

13:27:10

1402

568.000

13:24:14

1485

568.200

13:24:04

62

569.000

13:23:55

50

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

50

569.000

13:23:55

155

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

50

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

62

569.000

13:23:55

50

569.000

13:23:54

155

569.000

13:23:54

25

569.600

13:18:55

1404

569.600

13:18:55

96

569.000

13:12:09

1288

569.000

13:12:09

938

569.600

13:05:56

229

569.600

13:05:56

1434

569.400

12:54:00

1323

569.400

12:45:45

1041

568.600

12:38:37

217

568.600

12:38:37

1273

567.200

12:30:10

1350

567.600

12:29:37

284

567.800

12:16:15

1000

567.800

12:16:15

1437

569.600

12:06:21

22

570.000

12:00:06

637

570.000

12:00:06

516

570.000

12:00:06

1368

570.200

11:58:09

860

569.400

11:38:05

559

569.400

11:38:05

1000

569.800

11:26:16

331

569.800

11:26:16

1395

569.800

11:22:19

1368

570.000

11:21:27

1173

569.800

11:08:36

1317

568.600

10:58:17

1393

568.600

10:45:00

1255

569.200

10:44:40

782

568.600

10:39:30

584

568.600

10:39:30

1267

568.800

10:23:21

1159

570.000

10:18:35

1269

570.800

10:11:17

1275

571.000

10:10:33

1376

571.000

10:09:51

258

570.000

10:07:51

886

570.000

10:07:51

591

570.000

10:07:51

636

567.800

10:01:02

744

567.800

10:01:02

1218

567.200

09:53:22

1020

566.200

09:43:02

225

566.200

09:43:02

1262

566.200

09:41:42

1204

566.400

09:41:02

1190

564.400

09:33:36

620

564.400

09:29:51

632

564.400

09:29:51

1180

564.800

09:26:33

1286

564.400

09:25:45

599

564.800

09:22:47

586

564.800

09:22:47

868

565.400

09:22:11

477

565.400

09:22:11

570

563.600

09:17:52

817

563.600

09:17:52

1307

565.400

09:12:30

1418

564.200

09:09:14

1242

564.400

09:08:11

164

564.600

09:08:03

418

564.600

09:08:03

1218

564.600

09:07:16

1218

564.800

09:07:16

1263

564.600

09:06:31

1429

564.800

09:06:27

1374

564.400

09:06:16

1258

564.400

09:06:14

1368

560.400

09:05:55

1000

560.000

09:02:35

282

560.000

09:02:35

51

560.000

09:02:35

1239

560.200

08:55:44

1359

558.800

08:51:49

1351

559.200

08:50:14

1396

559.200

08:32:55

1405

558.800

08:29:01

1351

558.400

08:25:42

1330

558.600

08:20:23

1107

559.800

08:09:05

317

559.800

08:09:05

1359

560.400

08:06:39

1310

561.000

08:06:39


