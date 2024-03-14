Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
14 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.955p. The highest price paid per share was 571.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 558.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,254,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,187,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1037
561.000
16:17:47
50
561.000
16:17:47
591
561.000
16:17:47
268
561.000
16:16:47
285
561.000
16:16:47
779
561.000
16:16:46
679
560.800
16:15:34
663
560.800
16:14:53
591
561.000
16:14:12
261
561.000
16:14:12
114
561.000
16:14:12
95
561.000
16:14:12
50
561.000
16:14:12
145
561.000
16:14:12
638
560.800
16:12:12
524
560.800
16:12:12
1434
561.000
16:09:02
50
561.200
16:08:57
591
561.200
16:08:57
1219
560.200
16:07:15
1161
560.400
16:05:01
121
560.800
16:03:26
419
560.800
16:03:26
591
560.800
16:03:26
145
560.800
16:03:26
220
560.800
16:03:26
1431
560.800
16:00:37
355
561.600
15:57:34
1007
561.600
15:57:34
591
561.800
15:57:34
487
561.800
15:57:34
211
561.800
15:57:34
620
561.800
15:51:56
591
561.800
15:51:56
1252
562.000
15:51:56
1167
561.400
15:48:48
591
561.200
15:47:26
50
561.200
15:47:26
1400
561.200
15:47:26
1312
561.000
15:40:50
1285
561.000
15:39:28
573
561.200
15:34:42
894
561.200
15:34:42
139
561.400
15:33:50
50
561.400
15:33:50
700
561.400
15:33:50
591
561.400
15:33:50
1221
560.600
15:28:30
1268
560.800
15:26:22
1296
561.000
15:23:18
1397
561.400
15:21:01
1293
561.600
15:16:59
1203
561.600
15:14:41
1175
561.800
15:14:41
405
562.000
15:12:03
922
562.000
15:12:03
1205
562.000
15:06:53
222
562.000
15:06:53
1417
562.600
15:02:29
1283
563.000
15:02:10
1388
562.600
14:57:37
1422
563.000
14:54:49
1298
563.800
14:52:01
1431
563.000
14:49:50
1196
563.800
14:47:01
835
564.200
14:45:00
269
564.200
14:45:00
147
564.200
14:45:00
1319
565.600
14:40:20
1212
565.800
14:39:16
996
566.400
14:35:32
226
566.400
14:35:32
1178
566.600
14:34:43
1190
566.600
14:32:50
1223
566.000
14:28:53
1270
566.200
14:25:29
1298
565.800
14:23:03
1243
566.000
14:17:45
1289
566.200
14:17:20
114
566.200
14:17:20
1186
565.600
14:15:03
1011
565.800
14:13:02
360
565.800
14:13:02
1247
565.600
14:07:26
1304
566.400
14:04:12
1235
567.000
14:00:04
721
567.200
13:59:13
560
567.200
13:59:13
1306
566.800
13:53:59
1394
567.800
13:50:14
1399
567.800
13:46:00
110
567.800
13:46:00
1072
567.800
13:45:33
720
568.200
13:40:23
649
568.200
13:40:23
1178
568.400
13:39:35
1387
568.000
13:35:45
1275
568.000
13:33:11
1160
569.000
13:32:03
338
569.200
13:29:05
1000
569.200
13:29:05
75
569.200
13:29:05
1555
569.400
13:28:41
538
569.200
13:27:10
748
569.200
13:27:10
1402
568.000
13:24:14
1485
568.200
13:24:04
62
569.000
13:23:55
50
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
50
569.000
13:23:55
155
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
50
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
62
569.000
13:23:55
50
569.000
13:23:54
155
569.000
13:23:54
25
569.600
13:18:55
1404
569.600
13:18:55
96
569.000
13:12:09
1288
569.000
13:12:09
938
569.600
13:05:56
229
569.600
13:05:56
1434
569.400
12:54:00
1323
569.400
12:45:45
1041
568.600
12:38:37
217
568.600
12:38:37
1273
567.200
12:30:10
1350
567.600
12:29:37
284
567.800
12:16:15
1000
567.800
12:16:15
1437
569.600
12:06:21
22
570.000
12:00:06
637
570.000
12:00:06
516
570.000
12:00:06
1368
570.200
11:58:09
860
569.400
11:38:05
559
569.400
11:38:05
1000
569.800
11:26:16
331
569.800
11:26:16
1395
569.800
11:22:19
1368
570.000
11:21:27
1173
569.800
11:08:36
1317
568.600
10:58:17
1393
568.600
10:45:00
1255
569.200
10:44:40
782
568.600
10:39:30
584
568.600
10:39:30
1267
568.800
10:23:21
1159
570.000
10:18:35
1269
570.800
10:11:17
1275
571.000
10:10:33
1376
571.000
10:09:51
258
570.000
10:07:51
886
570.000
10:07:51
591
570.000
10:07:51
636
567.800
10:01:02
744
567.800
10:01:02
1218
567.200
09:53:22
1020
566.200
09:43:02
225
566.200
09:43:02
1262
566.200
09:41:42
1204
566.400
09:41:02
1190
564.400
09:33:36
620
564.400
09:29:51
632
564.400
09:29:51
1180
564.800
09:26:33
1286
564.400
09:25:45
599
564.800
09:22:47
586
564.800
09:22:47
868
565.400
09:22:11
477
565.400
09:22:11
570
563.600
09:17:52
817
563.600
09:17:52
1307
565.400
09:12:30
1418
564.200
09:09:14
1242
564.400
09:08:11
164
564.600
09:08:03
418
564.600
09:08:03
1218
564.600
09:07:16
1218
564.800
09:07:16
1263
564.600
09:06:31
1429
564.800
09:06:27
1374
564.400
09:06:16
1258
564.400
09:06:14
1368
560.400
09:05:55
1000
560.000
09:02:35
282
560.000
09:02:35
51
560.000
09:02:35
1239
560.200
08:55:44
1359
558.800
08:51:49
1351
559.200
08:50:14
1396
559.200
08:32:55
1405
558.800
08:29:01
1351
558.400
08:25:42
1330
558.600
08:20:23
1107
559.800
08:09:05
317
559.800
08:09:05
1359
560.400
08:06:39
1310
561.000
08:06:39