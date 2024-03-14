Rainfactory Inc.: Kaitlyn Witman Named Co-CEO of Rainfactory

Witman, co-founder and COO, joins Janielle Denier at the helm, positioning Rainfactory for unprecedented success in its second decade.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Rainfactory, the premier on-demand marketing department for growing brands, has named Kaitlyn Witman as co-CEO alongside co-founder and CEO Janielle Denier. A seasoned entrepreneur, Witman is one of Rainfactory's original team members and has helped usher the company through its remarkable growth since its launch in May 2014.

Kaitlyn Witman Named Co-CEO of Rainfactory

"Kaitlyn is a talented, creative, and conscientious leader. She has been a part of Rainfactory since its first day and she has been integral in making it the award-winning business it is today," said Denier. "Over the past decade, we've been making it rain for Rainfactory clients, and I am confident that working alongside one another as co-CEOs, we'll bring showers of success never seen before as the company embarks on these next phases of growth."

Rainfactory kicked off its 10th year in emphatic fashion with six of its partnered brands garnering recognition on CES's Innovation Awards List, and another six earning a place on TIME's 2023 Best Inventions.

Denier and Witman view the change as combining two sides of one powerful coin. Each executive complements the other, but both are focused on the same thing-ensuring success for their clients and adding rocket fuel to Rainfactory's growth.

"We have incredible opportunities in front of us at Rainfactory and I could not be any more excited to step into this new role," said Witman. "I have been fortunate to work alongside Janielle since Rainfactory's founding, and I look forward to continuing to do so in this new capacity. The sky's the limit, and the forecast is calling for rain. Get your umbrellas!"

Witman received her MBA with concentrations in Entrepreneurship and Finance from the University of Washington, and her BA in Political Science & Economics from the University of Virginia. She is an active writer, speaker, and angel investor. Witman is also a member of the Young Entrepreneur Council.

Witman resides in Vienna, Virginia with her husband and three children. When she's not making it rain for DTC eCommerce businesses, she's usually hosting large family gatherings and bringing people together over the love of cooking - whether that's sushi making, dumplings, or old family recipes with lots of flour and butter.

