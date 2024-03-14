Future Investment Initiative Institute: FII Institute to Host Inaugural Latin American FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FII Institute is excited to announce its inaugural Latin American FII PRIORITY summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Themed 'Invest in Dignity', the summit is set to take place from 11 to 13 June 2024, at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. The summit is part of the FII PRIORITY programme, an annual series of summits, reports and initiatives designed to tackle the world's biggest challenges and concerns.

FII PRIORITY Rio is set to be a pivotal platform for global leaders, government officials, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and FII Institute members. Through their deliberations, delegates and speakers will tackle ways that ecological transition, technology and innovation, and social inclusion can build a new world order that prioritises dignity for all.

Richard Attias, CEO and board member of FII Institute, underscores the summit's significance, stating, "countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are currently hotspots for start-ups, investment, and culture. As the upcoming host of the G20 Summit, Rio de Janeiro's historical and present-day influence in finance, culture, and sport is being brought to the global stage. By convening some of the brightest minds across various sectors, our focus will be on responsible decision-making in investment and economic growth. This summit marks a pivotal moment in shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all."

A key objective of the summit is to connect Latin America with global investment markets. Latin America's funding gaps in capital commitment to ideas, innovations, and technologies present significant opportunities for high-yield investments and remarkable growth. Brazil, with its strategic natural resources and economic leadership on the continent, is driving sustainable growth opportunities and leadership on critical climate action, both of which are high on the FII PRIORITY Rio agenda.

About the FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation focused on impactful solutions in AI and robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability. With a data-driven approach combined with an innovative investment arm, the Institute has been at the forefront of fostering transformative changes and global collaboration.

