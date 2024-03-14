Anzeige
14.03.2024 | 18:24
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 14 March 2024, it repurchased 40,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 312p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,616,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 8,616,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 66,383,287.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

14 March 2024


