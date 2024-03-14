Executive 1 Media Group: The Los Angeles Hand-Up Award Gala Served a Night to Remember as Celebrities, Dignitaries, and Government Officials Came Together as Advocates for Disabilities

Los Angeles power couple recognized by government leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / The Los Angeles Hand-Up Award Gala served as a night to remember, as celebrities, dignitaries, and government officials came together as advocates to support individuals with disabilities. The Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand-Up Award Gala fundraiser, presented by the Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, was held at the Los Angeles Biltmore Hotel on Saturday March 2, 2024. The gala was named in honor of Colin Matthew Allen, the 10-year-old son of the organization's founders, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen. The celebrity power couple known throughout Los Angeles for their passionate generosity shown to underserved communities, was the driving force behind the gala.

Los Angeles dignitaries, city officials and city mayors came to the event to honor and award the foundation founders, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen. Recognizing the couple's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the special needs community, bestowing them with a total of seven prestigious community awards.

The following dignitaries came to honor the Allen's: Los Angeles Mayor - Karen Bass, Paramount Mayor - Isabel Aguayo, Paramount Council Members - Brenda Olmos, Vilma Stalling, Peggy Lemons, Compton Mayor - Emma Shariff, Compton Council Members - Diedre Duhart, Jonathan Bowers, San Gabriel Mayor - Tony Ding, Torrance Mayor - George Chen, Torrance Unified School Board Chairman - Jasmine Parks, and Supervisor Janice Hanh of the District 4.

Actor and radio personality, Tyrone DuBose, best known for his role on the popular TVONE series 'Unsung,' served as the charismatic host for the Hand-Up Awards. DuBose entertained the crowd with his signature humor, creating memorable 'aha' moments and inside jokes that filled the Emerald room with laughter. The highly anticipated event featured recording superstar, Shanice. As she graced the stage, the audience was captivated by her musical talents and infectious energy. However, it was young Colin who stole the show.

During her performance, Colin's attention was focused on making sure that the other special needs children in the audience were also having a great time. His selfless and caring nature was on full display, a testament to why his parents chose him to represent the special needs community at the Hand-Up Awards. Colin's compassionate actions and dedication to making others happy were evident to all to see, showcasing his true merit and commitment to the cause.

Dubose, assisted by the Allen's children, Aliani and Vinson Eugene II. The foundation honored celebrity advocates Hayward Nelson, Dr. Danielle Spencer, and Ernest Lee Thomas, the celebrated cast of the hit TV show 'What's Happening!!!'. The advocates spoke passionately concerning their commitment to advocate for families with special disabilities. Additional honoree recipients of the Hand-Up Award included: Miguel Nunez, from the BET drama 'The Family Business', Kathy Castleberry, Lincoln Elementary School Principal of the Year for city of Torrance, California, and Earnest Harden Jr, best known for his role on 'The Jeffersons'.

The Hand-Up Award Gala achieved its goal of raising awareness for the ways in which the community can help support families with disabilities. The foundation's campaign specifically targeted those who were struggling with basic daily necessities while navigating life's uncertainties. Through the Colin Matthew Allen Hand-Up Award, the foundation aims to make a positive impact on the community, one family at a time. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, in partnership with Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, have devoted over 20 years to serving the community, during difficult times in Los Angeles. Donations are still being accepted through the foundation's website.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and Corona Virus Test Los Angeles facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment on servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation and Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, have now spread their efforts throughout the state of California, with the hope of helping everyone on a national level. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California State Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

