Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has appointed Alnesh Mohan as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jan Urata as the Company's Corporate Secretary. In a corresponding move, Sarah Hundal will step down from her CFO and Corporate Secretary role and support the new appointees during the transition.

"I have worked with Alnesh and Jan and their respective financial services and corporate compliance firms for several years, and I'm very pleased to formally welcome them both to our team," stated Joness Lang, CEO of Canter. "The Company would also like to thank Sarah for serving in her previous roles on a part-time basis since July 2021. We continue to augment the corporate group as we enter this exciting phase of growth for the Company."

Alnesh Mohan, CPA, CA, is a finance executive with 20+ years experience providing advisory services. He's been a partner at Quantum Advisory Partners LLP, a professional services firm focused on providing CFO & accounting services to companies, since 2005. He has experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance and currently acts as CFO for American Pacific Mining Corp. and has served as a CFO and director for other TSX-V and CSE listed companies throughout his career.

Jan Urata is the Founder and President of Take It Public Services Inc., a highly motivated legal support service for top tier junior issuers in a variety of industry sectors. Ms. Urata has more than 25 years' experience in the industry providing corporate secretarial services covering regulatory filings, taking corporate entities from initial seed capital stage to publicly listed status and supporting complex transactions. Ms. Urata's career began with years of experience as a legal secretary/paralegal for top Vancouver law firms before establishing Take It Public Services Inc. in 2011.

Corporate Updates and Disclosures

Annual General Meeting: The Company also announces that it has set its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") for April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am (Vancouver Time). The AGM will be held at the offices of McMillan LLP located at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7. The Company anticipates mailing its proxy materials to its shareholders no later than April 4, 2024.

Marketing, Market Making and Investor Relations Related Disclosures:

The Company is also pleased to announce the retention of marketing service providers, as further described below. The Company's engagement of the service providers is intended to improve the Company's visibility and prominence in the capital markets in both North America and Europe.

Streetwise Reports

The Company has entered into an agreement (the "Streetwise Agreement") with Streetwise Reports ("Streetwise Reports"). Pursuant to the Streetwise Agreement, Streetwise Reports has been engaged to create image ads for use on various Streetwise Reports digital platforms and to create a company profile page to be hosted on Streetwise Reports.

Streetwise Reports is a California-based marketing firm established in California that provides its customers with a complete range of services, including basic stock charts, a 15-minute delayed price quote and other stock related data, expert commentary and quotes.

The Streetwise Agreement will remain in effect for a period of five (5) months, commencing on March 15, 2024, and will automatically renew unless earlier terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' notice.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Streetwise Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Streetwise, the Company has agreed to remunerate Streetwise Reports a fee of USD$25,000.

The Company will not issue any securities to Streetwise Reports as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Streetwise Reports (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Streetwise Reports is PO Box 1099, Kenwood, CA 95452; Email: cguzman@streetwisereports.com.

High Tide Consulting Corp.

The Company entered into an agreement with High Tide Consulting Corp. ("High Tide"). Pursuant to the agreement, High Tide has been engaged to provide corporate and shareholder communications services to the Company.

High Tide is a Vancouver-based consulting company established in 2018 that provides corporate communications and investor relations services for publicly traded companies. The Company's CEO, Kristina Pillon, has fourteen years of capital markets experience focused primarily in the resource sector holding various roles, including 6 years at a Toronto-based boutique exempt market dealer as Head of Retail Marketing and Vice President Institutional Equity Sales. Prior to that, Ms. Pillon acted as Manager of Investor Relations for several junior mining companies.

The agreement will remain in effect for a period of six (6) months, commencing on March 15, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by High Tide, the Company has agreed to remunerate High Tide a fee of CAD$5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes.

The Company will not issue any common shares to High Tide as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, High Tide owns 250,000 common shares of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The contact information for High Tide is 101-22355 48th Avenue, Langley, British Columbia, V3A 3N4 (Gates Law Group); Phone: 604.908.1695; Email: kristina@hightideconsultingcorp.ca.

Red Cloud Securities Inc.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud"). Pursuant to the agreement, Red Cloud has been engaged to provide market-making services to the Company.

Red Cloud is a Toronto-based marketing firm established in 2012 that assists companies navigating the public markets and ensures a fair, tight and liquid market is maintained at all times.

The agreement will remain in effect for a period of three (3) months, commencing on March 15, 2024.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Red Cloud, the Company has agreed to remunerate Red Cloud a fee of CAD$5,000 per month.

The Company will not issue any securities to Red Cloud as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Red Cloud (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Red Cloud is 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 1400, Toronto, ON M5H 1T1; Phone: 844-621-1251; Email: info@redcloudfs.com.

Quantum Ventures SEZC

The Company has entered into an agreement with Quantum Ventures SEZC ("Quantum Ventures"). Pursuant to the agreement, Quantum Ventures has been engaged to provide certain services, including advising with regard to media creation, online awareness strategies, and the introductions to relevant business contacts and appropriate strategic partners.

Quantum Ventures is a Cayman Island-based firm established in 2021 that provides media, awareness and strategic consulting services.

The agreement will remain in effect for a period of six (6) months, commencing on March 15, 2024.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Quantum Ventures, the Company has agreed to remunerate Quantum Ventures a fee of USD$60,000. The Company has the option to extend the agreement for an additional six (6) months for a fee of USD$40,000.

The Company will not issue any securities to Quantum Ventures as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Quantum Ventures (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The contact information for Quantum Ventures is 68 Fort St. PO Box 31726, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-1207 Cayman Islands; Phone: 345-516-0270; Email: info@quantumventures.co.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing a highly prospective lithium-brine target at its Columbus Project and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to acquire additional high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's anticipated mailing date for its AGM materials, the services to be provided by the marketing services providers described herein and related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Canter Resources Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201806

SOURCE: Canter Resources Corp.