Viably Distributes Harp Renewables Biodigesters for On-Site, Closed-Loop Solutions to Food Waste Management

As a leading solution provider to the waste and recycling industry, Viably continues to build upon its exclusive North American master distributorship of Harp Renewables food waste biodigesters to address the critical challenges of food waste management across the United States and Canada.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Viably (formerly Komptech Americas), a trusted leader in waste management and recycling solutions, recently became the exclusive North American master distributor of Harp Renewables' innovative line of food waste biodigesters. This collaboration has already begun to revolutionize the way businesses handle their food waste challenges, empowering organizations to reduce reliance on landfills, sequester carbon effectively, and minimize the emission of greenhouse gases.

Meeting the Urgent Demand for Sustainable Food Waste Management

With the growing urgency to divert food waste from landfills, Viably's recent introduction of Harp Renewables' biodigesters represents a timely and impactful advancement. These state-of-the-art organic waste biodigesters not only facilitate food waste recovery but also significantly reduce landfill contributions. This aids in managing the escalating issue of landfill space scarcity and substantially diminishes greenhouse gas emissions associated with organic waste decomposition.

This increase in landfill waste diversion is a critical step towards achieving sustainable food waste management goals and aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change. Furthermore, by transforming food waste into a significant size and volume-reduced, more manageable end-product, these innovative biodigestion solutions are setting a new standard for waste management practices in the hospitality, healthcare, and corporate sectors.

On-Site Food Waste Recycling for Various Sectors

The Harp Renewables aerobic biodigesters serve as efficient on-site technology solutions ideally suited for organizations where Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives play a pivotal operational role. These organizations include hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and large corporate campuses seeking on-site, closed-loop systems to manage their food waste responsibly. In addition, these biodigesters help organizations meet ever-increasing legislative requirements, including California Senate Bill 1383 (SB 1383).

These biodigesters reduce the weight and volume of food waste by up to 75% in just 24 hours without the use of water. They are able to process food waste continuously, at a range of 220 pounds to 5.5 tons daily. These biodigesters meet U.S. EPA regulations for food waste pasteurization and processing and boast the lowest environmental emissions in organic waste processing. With in-depth onboard reporting, the biodigesters offer a tangible carbon offset opportunity, enabling businesses to track their positive environmental impact meticulously.

A Future-Focused Collaboration

Through exclusive distribution across the United States and Canada, Viably ensures the availability of Harp Renewables biodigesters, backed by unparalleled customer service and support. The Viably team believes that its innovative product solutions, coupled with its proven industry leadership, can profoundly impact waste management practices across the continent, steering towards a greener future.

"Through our exclusive partnership with Harp Renewables, Viably is at the forefront of addressing the evolving food waste recycling needs within North America," said Brandon Lapsys, President at Viably. "We're dedicated to providing solutions that meet the moment, combining innovation with sustainability, to support our clients on their long-term journeys."

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

