Angel Yeast Hosts Community Welfare Activity in Egypt, Promoting Green Development and Cultural Exchanges

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently hosted a community Welfare Activity on sustainable and green development for the students at a school near its factory in Egypt and gave gifts to the students. As a socially responsible company, Angel Yeast is committed to strengthening the connection with people and local communities.

The event was joined by Dr. Ayman Al-Kashef, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Community Participation in Beni Sueif; Hanan Gerges, community event coordinator; Li Xiaokun, representative of Angel Yeast; Ahmed Bashir, general manager of the company factory, and Ahmed Azzazy, director of administration and sales manager of Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd.

"For Angel Yeast, the event was an opportunity to promote green and sustainable development, support students to engage more in the community, and educate the young generation on the importance of protecting the environment," said Li Xiaokun, Deputy General Manager of Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd.

Local media Elmaushir commented that Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd. provides humanitarian assistance in all its forms and is keen on social participation in a way that connects the company with the local community and improves the social, cultural, and sports conditions, and the company is a successful model for investment in Egypt.

Boosting community and social engagement with environment conservation as top priority

Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd. has created a significant number of employment opportunities, and as of now, it employs more than 900 local staff, including 56 supervisors and 14 senior executives. Upon the completion of the yeast product expansion project, which will boast 20,000 tons annual production capacity, the company will employ up to 1,000 more local employees.

The company has actively established a circular economy model to advance the development of the local agricultural ecosystem, and continually promotes environmental governance, emission reduction, and clean production following an environment-first strategy.

Angel Yeast is leveraging Egypt's abundant molasses to enhance sustainable production. By converting molasses byproducts into valuable resources, the company is exemplifying the principles of a green circular economy. The wastewater generated during the yeast manufacturing process undergoes treatment to become organic fertilizer, which is then sold to bolster the local agricultural sector. This innovative recycling initiative has earned commendations from the Egyptian government for its environmental benefits.

Angel Yeast has developed a robust institutional framework and has implemented a variety of mechanisms that align with the ISO14001 environmental management system. The company's proactive governance includes the "Environmental Protection Concern Management System," which monitors, reports, and addresses potential environmental issues. This system facilitates prompt investigation and resolution of concerns, guaranteeing operations remain compliant with legal standards and committed to environmental integrity.

With compliance as the red line and technological advancement as the core, since its commission, Angel Yeast (Egypt) Co., Ltd. has been operating the environmental protection facilities smoothly, including waste treatment and noise control, and all pollutant emission indexes are in line with the requirement. The company has implemented yeast fermentation tail gas and environmental tail gas control projects to strengthen odor control.

The Company also regularly invites residents and students to visit the factory and learn about the whole process of treating wastewater and exhaust gas.

"We hope to further promote sustainable development through events like this, to engage more people to take action and build a better, green home for all," said Li.

