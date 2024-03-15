Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Oberheiden P.C., a premier Dallas-based litigation and compliance firm, proudly announces the addition of Jennifer W. Corinis to its team as Litigation Counsel. With a distinguished 25-year career that spans across various sectors of the legal system, Corinis brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in federal civil and criminal litigation, as well as appeals.

Before joining Oberheiden P.C., Jennifer W. Corinis dedicated 14 years of her career to serving as a federal prosecutor, where she honed her skills in the courtroom, successfully trying a dozen federal cases on behalf of the United States and arguing numerous cases before the United States Court of Appeals. Her practice areas have covered a wide range of issues including fraud, False Claims Act, Medicare reimbursement, and employment matters, showcasing her versatility and depth of knowledge in handling complex legal challenges.

Throughout her illustrious career, Corinis has achieved notable successes in defending federal agencies, companies, and individuals in high-stakes litigation. Her track record includes representing a Big Four auditor in a securities class action and government investigation leading to a favorable settlement, defending executives against claims of alleged theft of trade secrets, securing a defense verdict on behalf of government physicians in a multi-million dollar case, and successfully moving to dismiss lawsuits against large entities accused of False Claims Act violations.

Jennifer W. Corinis's background as a former clerk to the Hon. Sandra L. Lynch, U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, further bolsters her analytical and judicial insight. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston University School of Law after obtaining her Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College. Corinis is an active member of the Florida and Massachusetts bars and is admitted to practice in all federal district courts in Florida, as well as the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

About Oberheiden P.C.:

Oberheiden P.C. is a litigation and compliance firm based in Dallas, Texas, known for its team of former Justice Department officials, and seasoned litigators. The firm focuses on corporate security, defense, and litigation, offering strategic legal solutions to complex challenges faced by businesses and individuals. With a commitment to excellence and a client-focused approach, Oberheiden P.C. continues to lead in the legal industry, now strengthened by the expertise of Jennifer W. Corinis.

Jennifer W. Corinis's arrival at Oberheiden P.C. marks a significant enhancement to the firm's litigation capabilities, promising to deliver unparalleled legal representation to its clients across the nation.

