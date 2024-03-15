Andy Barraclough Appointed as New CEO of Voxpopme

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Voxpopme, the leading AI-powered qualitative insights platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Andy Barraclough as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Andy, a Founder of Voxpopme and its former Chief Technology Officer (CTO), succeeds Lonnie Mayne, who has led the company with distinction. Mayne will continue to contribute to Voxpopme's success as Chairman of the Board.



Andy Barraclough brings to the CEO role a deep passion for technology and a clear vision for the future of market research. His work has been instrumental in revolutionizing the way brands conduct surveys, notably being the first to integrate artificial intelligence into market research. This innovative approach under Andy's leadership has not only set Voxpopme apart but has also established it as a pivotal player in the AI revolution within the industry.

"As the leading AI-powered qualitative insights platform, Voxpopme is at the epicenter of the AI revolution," said Mayne. "There is no better person than Andy to lead Voxpopme into this next phase of growth. He is a visionary technologist with a proven track record of running and scaling our business. I have the utmost confidence in Andy and look forward to working with him as he assumes this new role."

"When Lonnie joined Voxpopme 18 months ago, he immediately injected new energy into the team and helped us to diversify our offerings with the HubUX acquisition (now Voxpopme Live Interviews). Under his leadership, we've established Voxpopme as the leading qualitative insights platform that provides brands and agencies with scalable and cost-effective insights," said Barraclough. "I am honored to have been chosen by him and Voxpopme's Board to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. We have an enormous opportunity ahead and my focus will be on accelerating Voxpopme's innovation to our customers, agency partners, and users."

Andy's vision for Voxpopme centers on advancing the platform's technology and innovation, particularly as the market research industry becomes increasingly competitive. His commitment to developing new products and enhancing the customer experience is expected to drive the company's growth and further its mission of providing actionable insights.

