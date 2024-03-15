

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.6542 against the euro and a 2-day low of 97.33 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6529 and 97.59, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 9-day low of 0.6557 and an 8-day low of 0.8881 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6580 and 0.8904, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.87 against the loonie.



