DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

EQS Newswire / 15/03/2024 / 08:45 MSK

Polymetal International plc

Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Company" or the Group) announces the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

"In 2023, Polymetal managed to stay profitable and reduce leverage despite persistent geopolitical headwinds. Robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favorable commodity price dynamics drove improvement in financial results. In 2024, after the sale of the Russian assets is completed, the Company will pursue long-term growth while ensuring long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- In 2023, revenue increased by 8% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling USUSD 3,025 million (2022: USUSD 2,801million), of which USUSD 893 million (30%) was generated from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,132 million (70%)from operations in the Russian Federation. Average realised gold price increased by 9% while silver price increasedby 4%, both closely tracking market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was stable at 1,714 Koz y-o-y. Goldsales increased by 2% y-o-y to 1,400 Koz, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. Significant tighteningof concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation of concentrates in sea ports.

-- Group Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] for 2023 were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 9% y-o-y, and 9% below the lower end ofthe Group's guidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz. This was predominantly on the back of a weaker Rouble which outweighedinflationary pressures. In Kazakhstan, TCC were USUSD 903/GE oz, up by 24% y-o-y, on the back of a planned gradedecline combined with a 14% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds. Across the Group's Russian mines,TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% y-o-y, mainly on the back of Rouble depreciation.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, 2% below the lower endof the Group's guidance of USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE and driven by the same factors. In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18%to USUSD 1,263/GE oz, mostly driven by a decrease in sales volume. In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz,on the back of a sales increase coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaignsin 2023.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 was USUSD 1,458 million, 43% higher than in 2022, on the back of higher commodity pricesand lower cash costs. Of this, USUSD 439 million (30%) was earned from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 1,019 million(70%) earned from operations in the Russian Federation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 12 percentagepoints to 48% (2022: 36%).

-- Underlying net earnings[2] increased by 40%, totalling USUSD 615 million (2022: USUSD 440 million), with abasic EPS of USUSD 1.11 per share. Reflecting the increase in operating profit, the Group recorded a net profit[3] ofUSUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of USUSD 288 million due to one-off impairment charges in 2022.

-- Capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[4], down 14% compared with USUSD 794 million in 2022 and 3% belowthe lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, as a result of the substantial positive impact ofRussian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs.

-- Net operating cash inflow was USUSD 575 million (2022: USUSD 206 million). The Group reported negative freecash flow1 of USUSD 128 million in 2023, which is still a significant improvement over the 2022 negative free cashflow of USUSD 445 million.

-- Net debt2 was largely stable at USUSD 2,383 million (USUSD 174 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,209 million inRussia), compared with USUSD 2,393 million as at 31 December 2022 (USUSD 277 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,117million in Russia). This represents 1.64x of Adjusted EBITDA and is significantly below the 2022 leverage ratio of2.35x.

DIVIDENDS AND DISPOSAL

-- On 19 February 2024, the Group announced its intention to sell 100% of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiariesto JSC Mangazeya Plus for an effective total consideration of approximately USUSD 3.69 billion, valuing JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries at 5.3x EV/EBITDA based on Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries for the 12months ended 30 June 2023 (USUSD 694 million) and at 3.6x based on an full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries (approximately USUSD 1.0 billion). On 7 March, 2024 the transaction was approved by theShareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, was completed on the sameday.

-- Following the disposal, the Group's net cash position of approx. USUSD 130 million.

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2023. Following the recent completion of the divestment ofthe Russian business, the Board will actively reconsider the dividend policy and intend to share an update in Maythis year.

Financial highlights [5] 2023 2022 Change Revenue, USUSDm Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% Total 3,025 2,801 +8% Total cash cost[6], USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% Russia 845 1,046 -19% Total 861 942 -9% All-in sustaining cash cost2, USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 1,263 1,0673 +18% Russia 1,281 1,4803 -13% Total 1,276 1,344 -5% Adjusted EBITDA2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 439 516[7] -15% Russia 1,019 5013 +103% Total 1,458 1,017 +43% Average realised gold price[8], USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average realised silver price4, USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Net earnings/(loss), USUSDm 528 (288) n/a Underlying net earnings2, USUSDm 615 440 +40% Return on assets (underlying)2, % 17% 9% +8% Return on equity (underlying)2, % 15% 11% +4% Basic earnings/(loss) per share, USUSD 1.11 (0.61) n/a Underlying EPS2, USUSD 1.30 0.93 +44% Net debt2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 174 277 -37% Russia 2,209 2,117 +4% Total 2,383 2,393 -0% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA Kazakhstan 0.39 0.54 -27% Russia 2.17 4.23 -49% Total 1.63 2.35 -31% Capital expenditure, USUSDm Kazakhstan 145 101 +43% Russia 534 693 -23% Total 679 794 -14% Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 575 206 +179% Free cash flow2, USUSDm (128) (445) +71% Free cash flow post-M&A2, USUSDm (131) (473) +72%

Notes:

(1) Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2023 as well as no lost timeinjuries were recorded in Kazakhstan. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for thefull year decreased by 30% y-o-y to 0.07. Two serious and eight minor lost-time accidents were recorded in 2023,all in Russia. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156, also relates toRussia.

-- The Company's 2023 GE production was stable at 1,714 Koz, including 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Kozin Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz.

-- The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Pavlodar SpecialEconomic Zone in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change PRODUCTION (Koz of GE) 1 1,714 1,720 -0% Kazakhstan 486 541 -10% Kyzyl 316 330 -4% Varvara 169 211 -20% Russia 1,228 1,178 +4% SAFETY LTIFR2 (Employees) 0.07 0.10 -30% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% DIS2 1,156 877 +32% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Fatalities Employees 0 0 n/a Contractors 0 0 n/a Average headcount 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,4453 11,475 -0.3%

Notes:

(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Mayskoye production reporting approach was amended to record production as soon as the ownership title for gold is transferred to a buyer at the mine site's concentrate storage facility. Previous periods were restated accordingly.

(2) Company employees only are taken into account.

(3) The average number of personnel was revised versus the number reported in January 2024 to include average headcount of all assets in Russia that were deconsolidated during the reporting year and were not part of Group as at 31 December 2023, for the period they were part of the Group.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)