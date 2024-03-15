Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -8

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

EQS Newswire / 15/03/2024 / 08:45 MSK

Polymetal International plc

Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Company" or the Group) announces the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

"In 2023, Polymetal managed to stay profitable and reduce leverage despite persistent geopolitical headwinds. Robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favorable commodity price dynamics drove improvement in financial results. In 2024, after the sale of the Russian assets is completed, the Company will pursue long-term growth while ensuring long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- In 2023, revenue increased by 8% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling USUSD 3,025 million (2022: USUSD 2,801million), of which USUSD 893 million (30%) was generated from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,132 million (70%)from operations in the Russian Federation. Average realised gold price increased by 9% while silver price increasedby 4%, both closely tracking market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was stable at 1,714 Koz y-o-y. Goldsales increased by 2% y-o-y to 1,400 Koz, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. Significant tighteningof concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation of concentrates in sea ports.

-- Group Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] for 2023 were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 9% y-o-y, and 9% below the lower end ofthe Group's guidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz. This was predominantly on the back of a weaker Rouble which outweighedinflationary pressures. In Kazakhstan, TCC were USUSD 903/GE oz, up by 24% y-o-y, on the back of a planned gradedecline combined with a 14% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds. Across the Group's Russian mines,TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% y-o-y, mainly on the back of Rouble depreciation.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, 2% below the lower endof the Group's guidance of USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE and driven by the same factors. In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18%to USUSD 1,263/GE oz, mostly driven by a decrease in sales volume. In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz,on the back of a sales increase coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaignsin 2023.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 was USUSD 1,458 million, 43% higher than in 2022, on the back of higher commodity pricesand lower cash costs. Of this, USUSD 439 million (30%) was earned from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 1,019 million(70%) earned from operations in the Russian Federation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 12 percentagepoints to 48% (2022: 36%).

-- Underlying net earnings[2] increased by 40%, totalling USUSD 615 million (2022: USUSD 440 million), with abasic EPS of USUSD 1.11 per share. Reflecting the increase in operating profit, the Group recorded a net profit[3] ofUSUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of USUSD 288 million due to one-off impairment charges in 2022.

-- Capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[4], down 14% compared with USUSD 794 million in 2022 and 3% belowthe lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, as a result of the substantial positive impact ofRussian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs.

-- Net operating cash inflow was USUSD 575 million (2022: USUSD 206 million). The Group reported negative freecash flow1 of USUSD 128 million in 2023, which is still a significant improvement over the 2022 negative free cashflow of USUSD 445 million.

-- Net debt2 was largely stable at USUSD 2,383 million (USUSD 174 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,209 million inRussia), compared with USUSD 2,393 million as at 31 December 2022 (USUSD 277 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,117million in Russia). This represents 1.64x of Adjusted EBITDA and is significantly below the 2022 leverage ratio of2.35x.

DIVIDENDS AND DISPOSAL

-- On 19 February 2024, the Group announced its intention to sell 100% of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiariesto JSC Mangazeya Plus for an effective total consideration of approximately USUSD 3.69 billion, valuing JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries at 5.3x EV/EBITDA based on Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries for the 12months ended 30 June 2023 (USUSD 694 million) and at 3.6x based on an full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries (approximately USUSD 1.0 billion). On 7 March, 2024 the transaction was approved by theShareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, was completed on the sameday.

-- Following the disposal, the Group's net cash position of approx. USUSD 130 million.

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2023. Following the recent completion of the divestment ofthe Russian business, the Board will actively reconsider the dividend policy and intend to share an update in Maythis year.

Financial highlights [5] 2023 2022 Change Revenue, USUSDm Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% Total 3,025 2,801 +8% Total cash cost[6], USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% Russia 845 1,046 -19% Total 861 942 -9% All-in sustaining cash cost2, USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 1,263 1,0673 +18% Russia 1,281 1,4803 -13% Total 1,276 1,344 -5% Adjusted EBITDA2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 439 516[7] -15% Russia 1,019 5013 +103% Total 1,458 1,017 +43% Average realised gold price[8], USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average realised silver price4, USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Net earnings/(loss), USUSDm 528 (288) n/a Underlying net earnings2, USUSDm 615 440 +40% Return on assets (underlying)2, % 17% 9% +8% Return on equity (underlying)2, % 15% 11% +4% Basic earnings/(loss) per share, USUSD 1.11 (0.61) n/a Underlying EPS2, USUSD 1.30 0.93 +44% Net debt2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 174 277 -37% Russia 2,209 2,117 +4% Total 2,383 2,393 -0% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA Kazakhstan 0.39 0.54 -27% Russia 2.17 4.23 -49% Total 1.63 2.35 -31% Capital expenditure, USUSDm Kazakhstan 145 101 +43% Russia 534 693 -23% Total 679 794 -14% Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 575 206 +179% Free cash flow2, USUSDm (128) (445) +71% Free cash flow post-M&A2, USUSDm (131) (473) +72%

Notes:

(1) Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2023 as well as no lost timeinjuries were recorded in Kazakhstan. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for thefull year decreased by 30% y-o-y to 0.07. Two serious and eight minor lost-time accidents were recorded in 2023,all in Russia. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156, also relates toRussia.

-- The Company's 2023 GE production was stable at 1,714 Koz, including 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Kozin Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz.

-- The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Pavlodar SpecialEconomic Zone in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change PRODUCTION (Koz of GE) 1 1,714 1,720 -0% Kazakhstan 486 541 -10% Kyzyl 316 330 -4% Varvara 169 211 -20% Russia 1,228 1,178 +4% SAFETY LTIFR2 (Employees) 0.07 0.10 -30% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% DIS2 1,156 877 +32% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Fatalities Employees 0 0 n/a Contractors 0 0 n/a Average headcount 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,4453 11,475 -0.3%

Notes:

(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Mayskoye production reporting approach was amended to record production as soon as the ownership title for gold is transferred to a buyer at the mine site's concentrate storage facility. Previous periods were restated accordingly.

(2) Company employees only are taken into account.

(3) The average number of personnel was revised versus the number reported in January 2024 to include average headcount of all assets in Russia that were deconsolidated during the reporting year and were not part of Group as at 31 December 2023, for the period they were part of the Group.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -2-

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Our 2023 group-wide direct and indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 5%compared to 2022. In Kazakhstan our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions increased by 10% compared to 2022 mainly due tothe legislative changes in the energy market and the resulting inability to purchase green electricity from thegrid. We are currently focusing our efforts on the Kazakhstan segment and on designing our own solar power plantswith a total capacity of up to 40 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl to minimize our dependence on grid electricity.

-- We continue to reforest territories equal to those that had been disturbed by our activities. In 2023, weplanted 430 thousand saplings on almost 200 hectares of land in Russia and were implementing a voluntary pilotproject to plant a new forest not far from Varvara site in Kazakhstan.

-- In 2023, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 53%, compared with 2019, to 125 m³/1,000 t (2022: 49%). In Kazakhstan, we have also continued to decrease our fresh water intensity as the majority ofthe water we use in ore processing at our cites in Kazakhstan is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 90% ofour on-site water consumption in Kazakhstan is via a closed cycle of treated waste.

-- Polymetal's social investments amounted to USUSD 17.6 million in 2023, including USUSD 7.3 million inKazakhstan, and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports and culture.

2024 OUTLOOK FOR KAZAKHSTAN BUSINESS

-- The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at 475 Koz of GE.

-- Costs are estimated in the ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz for AISC[9]. Ay-o-y increase is expected mostly due to sharp increases in power and railway tariffs in Kazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 225 million including USUSD 60 million for ErtisPOX.

Conference call and webcast

The Company will hold a webcast on Friday, 15 March 2024, at 16:00 Astana time (11:00 London time).

To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1451-2739-39231/en

Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Yerkin Uderbay Kirill Kuznetsov +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) Alikhan Bissengali media@polymetal.kz +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@polymetalinternational.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Table of contents

SINED's statement......................................................................7

Group CEO statement...................................................................9

Operating review ......................................................................11

Financial review .......................................................................18

Principal risks and uncertainties ..........................................................30

Going concern ........................................................................31

Directors' responsibility statement .........................................................32

Financial statements ....................................................................33

Alternative Performance Measures ........................................................64 SINED's statement

It has been gratifying to see the Company's financial and operating performance stabilise during 2023 against the continuing and tightening backdrop of a continued Russia-Ukraine conflict and new sanctions (including the designation of the Russian business of the Company by the US in May 2023) and counter-sanctions. The Board believed that under these circumstances fully divesting the Russian assets and pursuing growth in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries would greatly increase the Company's ability to generate value for shareholders. And, already in 2024, the long-anticipated restructuring of the business was completed, and we are positively looking into the future.

Re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan

Back in 2022, given the rapid deterioration of the business environment caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Board set up a Special Committee, comprised of Independent Non-Executive Directors, to review the options open to the Company, which would enable it to preserve business continuity and restore shareholder value. Its first recommendation was that Polymetal International should switch its domicile from Jersey to Kazakhstan. It had been the first foreign company listed on the Astana Stock Exchange (AIX) in 2019 and, following re-domiciliation in August 2023, Polymetal has been able to switch from LSE to AIX as its primary listing.

This decision was not taken lightly since, as a consequence, its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange was cancelled. However, this was felt to be necessary in order to mitigate the impact of Russian counter-sanctions being imposed against entities incorporated in unfriendly jurisdictions (including Jersey), as well the prospect of further reprisals. Both would place significant restrictions on the Company and expose it to unmanageable risk.

Choosing the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC) as the jurisdiction for our re-domiciliation was also prudent given AIFC's own adoption of English common law and adherence to best practice. We too will continue to uphold the standards that we have set ourselves over the last 25 years in corporate governance, health and safety, and approach to environmental matters.

The divestment of Russian assets

However, a further strategic pivot was required following the US Department of State designation of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries in Russia. The Special Committee was once again deployed to develop an appropriate response in the light of these new sanctions. In the first instance, the Group's Russian subsidiaries were ring-fenced, with management of all Russian operations delegated to the executives of JSC Polymetal, and management of Polymetal International resigning from their positions in the Russian entities. At the same time, all service agreements between the Company and its non-Russian subsidiaries, and JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries, were terminated and all payments from the Company and its non-designated subsidiaries under other inter-Group agreements with JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries were discontinued.

The Special Committee, after a thorough review, also recommended the divestment of the Group's Russian assets as the most viable option for mitigating the legal, financial and operational risks that emerged as a result of designation, and also the optimal path towards re-establishing shareholder value. It became the Company's way to restore the access to international financial markets, enable the resumption of dividend payments and eliminate the discounts being applied by international capital markets to businesses associated with Russia. With this divestment completed in March 2024, Polymetal's Board and management team will now be able to concentrate on expanding its asset base within Kazakhstan and also looking to other countries in Central Asia, which present a number of interesting options for further growth.

Dividend decision

Both the re-domiciliation and divestment of the Russian business, along with related de-leveraging, have improved the balance sheet of the Company considerably. However, it will need to invest in excess of USD1 billion over the medium term in projects in Kazakhstan, most notably the new Ertis POX, and M&A activities in order to achieve its ambitious long-term growth plans.

As yet, the Company has not restored its access to major sources of debt funding and, in the light of this, the Board considers that it would not be prudent to pay dividends for the full year 2023. This will allow the Group to maintain both strategic and operating flexibility. The Board will further consider the dividend, as described in Dividends and disposal section above.

Change of a major shareholder

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -3-

I want to express my gratitude to all our shareholders and investors for the continued support that they have shown us over the years. We also welcome our new significant shareholder Maaden International Investment, representing the government of Sultanate of Oman.

We are pleased that the shareholders have confirmed their full support of Polymetal's strategy and the actions undertaken to secure the future of this business to date as well the intention to further develop the asset base in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Brighter future

Now that the Company has significantly de-risked its operations and finances, and established stable operations in Kazakhstan, the favourable macroeconomic conditions will allow it to generate sufficient cash flows to fund growth and repay debt. With divestment now complete, we also expect better stock trading conditions for Western shareholders as infrastructure providers gradually remove the limitations previously placed on Polymetal's shares. The Board is also set on maintaining high standards of corporate governance and ESG in the new environment, which will ensure the creation of further sustainable value.

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Evgueni Konovalenko Group CEO Statement

We started 2023 facing many of the frustrations of the previous year: namely, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war with the resulting upheavals of sanctions and counter-sanctions, and disruptions in supply chains and financing options. With this in mind, from the outset, we planned to pursue re-domiciliation to a "friendly" jurisdiction with a view to also engineer a subsequent split of the business in order to restore shareholder value. However, due to geopolitical interventions beyond our control, this reorganisation did not go as we had originally planned.

Key corporate events in 2023

For a number of reasons, we quickly identified Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as the optimal re-domiciliation jurisdiction: because of its basis on English common law, our long-standing presence and listing in Kazakhstan, and its neutral position from the point of western and Russian counter-sanctions. For Astana International Exchange (AIX) to become our primary exchange, however, we also had to accept the hard reality that this would necessitate discontinuing our 12-year premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. And, this in turn, would entail management resolving a separate, complicated set of infrastructural issues in order to enable trading for all categories of shareholder post re-domiciliation.

As we progressed our plans for re-domiciliation to AIFC, the Group was hit by the designation of its Russian business, JSC Polymetal, by the US Department of State, which made any plans to spin off the Russian operation totally impracticable. As a consequence and in response to the US designation, the Board formed a Special Committee to develop appropriate measures with regards to sanctions compliance and to oversee the full divestment of the Russian business - JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries.

Since then, we have made substantial progress in redefining Polymetal's status for the long term. In August 2023 the Company successfully completed re-domiciliation to AIFC and resumed trading on AIX as a Kazakh issuer. This also kicked off the process of searching for potential buyers for the Russian business and culminated in the announcement of its disposal at a total effective valuation of USUSD 3.7 billion on 19 February 2024. The deal successfully closed on 7 March 2024.

Seen from a purely financial perspective, due to the inevitable Russian discount, the transaction has not generated a great deal of value for Polymetal. Nevertheless, in removing numerous operational, financial, legal and sanctions risks, I truly believe that it is in the best interest of all our shareholders since it enables the Company to open a new chapter in its corporate history. Polymetal is now well-positioned to implement a new strategy and restore its track record of creating sustained shareholder value.

Production and performance

In 2023, the Company avoided major operational business disruption and successfully met its original production guidance. The Company's gold equivalent production demonstrated solid results, despite the difficult environment experienced by the Russian part of the business and some repercussions from the designation of JSC Polymetal for the Company on the Kazakhstan side.

In spite of persistent geopolitical headwinds, Polymetal retained its profitability and reduced its leverage. An improvement in financial results was driven by robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favourable commodity price dynamics, with revenue increasing by 8% year-on-year to USUSD 3 billion. We also reported an impressive 43% increase in EBITDA at USUSD 1.5 billion, thanks to both growth in ounces sold through release of working capital and in the devaluation of the local currency in Russia.

Total cash costs (TCC) were 8% lower and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were 5% lower than in 2022. Both were below the announced guidance range of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively, attributing to the substantial positive impact of Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs. Net debt was largely stable year-on-year at USUSD 2.38 billion (USUSD 0.17 billion in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2.21 billion in Russia) however it decreased in relative terms from 2.35 ND/EBITDA in 2022 to 1.64 in 2023.

Safety remains our top priority

We remain committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all our employees and contractors. Significantly, for the fourth consecutive year, there were no fatal accidents during 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and nor, for the second year running, among our contractors. I am also pleased to report that none of the ten lost-time accidents (in Russia) resulted in permanent disability or serious damage to health. Employees' lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased by 30% year-on-year and is a testament to our investment in promoting a zero-harm safety culture.

Our new POX development project in Kazakhstan

Our major development focus now is on Kazakhstan's first large-scale full-cycle pressure oxidation (POX) plant for refractory ore processing: the Ertis POX project. This will be a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Pavlodar region and will ensure that Kyzyl (and potentially other Kazakh assets) will no longer have to rely on the temporary POX processing arrangement made with Amursk POX in Russia.

We have already identified the site and signed contracts for this and the critical processing equipment. We plan to start construction early next year with completion due by 2028. We are partnering once again with international engineering consultancy, Hatch, who are tasked with both basic and detailed engineering for the project. We are also proceeding with the permitting process. Capitalising on our experience in developing POX sites in Russia, we believe that this project will involve fewer construction risks. Compared with the Russian Far East, the logistics in Kazakhstan are much better as is the cost of materials and labour.

Our next steps

With the sale of Russian assets completed in Q1 2024, the Company is now able to pursue its future growth plans while, at the same time, ensuring the long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan. We expect stable operational results in Kazakhstan in 2024 and, following a positive investment decision from the Board, expected in H2 2024, will accelerate the construction schedule for the Ertis POX.

Our priorities during the year will be centered on safety, cost control and operational improvement. Alongside this, we also plan to make tangible progress in terms of securing new growth opportunities for the business. Together, these will ensure that we deliver substantial financial returns for our shareholders over the coming years.

We could not have achieved the continued operation of the business over the last year without the loyal support of our employees and I would like to formally thank them on behalf of the whole senior management team. Their skills, expertise and commitment are vital to Polymetal's future.

Group Chief Executive Officer

Vitaly Nesis Operating review

Robust production

In 2023, operations continued undisrupted despite the difficulties caused by the imposition of US sanctions against JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries. The Company's gold equivalent (GE) production for the year was stable at 1,714 Koz, comprising 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Koz in Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. Kazakhstan's GE production declined by 10%, mostly driven by a planned grade decline and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit at Varvara. Russian GE production grew by 4% to 1,228 Koz, in line with the original production plan.

Gold production for the full year was up 3% to 1,492 Koz, while silver output decreased by 15% to 17.7 Moz. Gold sales of 1,400 Koz increased marginally year-on-year, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. The gap between production and sales is considered a temporary one: significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation in seaports for concentrates in transit. Management is working to resolve this issue in 2024.

Kyzyl continues as the largest individual contributor to the Group's overall output: full-year gold production came in at 316 Koz. Varvara GE output decreased by 20% to 169 Koz, driven by a decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and a lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit. In total, Kazakh operations delivered 486 GE Koz, which accounts for 28% of the Group's production.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -4-

The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Special Economic Zone near Pavlodar. Evaluation of the site conditions and logistics planning have begun in preparation for delivery of the autoclave. Additionally, the Company has once again selected Hatch for basic and detailed engineering, as well as procurement support. Hatch has an exceptional track record of working with Polymetal on several other projects. Base engineering is already in-progress, enabling accelerated commencement of construction. The investment decision is expected to be made by the Board in the second half of 2024, with the start-up by the end of 2028.

Reserves and resources

In 2023, Group Ore Reserves increased by 2% year-on-year to 28.0 Moz of GE, while the average grade in Ore Reserves decreased by 5% year-on-year and stood at 3.5 g/t of GE.

Ore Reserves in Kazakhstan increased by 3% year-on-year to 11.6 Moz of GE on the back of the revised estimate for underground mining at Kyzyl and positive exploration results (an increase by 249 Koz). The average grade in Ore Reserves in Kazakhstan was 3.2 g/t of GE, a 2% decrease year-on-year driven by a 4% grade decline at Varvara, which was partially offset by positive grade revaluation at Kyzyl.

Share of Ore Reserves for open-pit mining in Kazakhstan decreased by 4% compared to the previous year and stood at 45% on the back of underground reserves extension at Kyzyl.

Group's Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) grew by 3% year-on-year to 26.7 Moz of GE. The average GE grade in Mineral Resources was down 7% year-on-year to 4.2 g/t. Mineral Resources in Kazakhstan increased by 26%, while the average GE grade increased by 8% to 2.9 g/t, mainly driven by the MR grade appreciation at Kyzyl by 13%, from 4.1 to 4.6 g/t of GE.

Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz

Ore Reserves, as at 1 Depletion Revaluation Initial Ore Reserves Change in Ore Reserves, as at 1 January 2023 estimate ownership January 2024 Kazakhstan 11.3 -0.5 +0.9 - - 11.6 Russia 16.0 -1.6 +1.7 +0.5 -0.2 16.4 Total Group 27.3 -2.1 +2.5 +0.5 -0.2 28.0

In 2023, exploration activities in Kazakhstan were carried out at 11 licensed and contract areas. In total, 59.4 km of drilling was completed, a 12% decrease year-on-year.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary[10] [11]

1 Jan 2024 1 Jan 2023 Change Ore Reserves (Proved+Probable), GE Moz 28.0 27.3 +2% Gold, Moz 25.4 24.7 +3% Silver, Moz 210.0 211.3 -1% Average reserve grade, g/t 3.5 3.6 -5% Mineral Resources 26.7 25.8 +3% (Measured+Indicated+Inferred), GE Moz Gold, Moz 24.1 23.1 +4% Silver, Moz 209.2 212.9 -2% Average resource grade, g/t 4.2 4.5 -8%

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2024[12]

Tonnage Grade GE Content Mt g/t GE, Moz Ore Reserves Proved (Kazakhstan) 28.9 1.7 1.6 Proved (Russia) 45.5 3.2 4.7 Probable (Kazakhstan) 82.4 3.8 10.0 Probable (Russia) 95.4 3.8 11.6 Proved+Probable (Kazakhstan) 111.3 3.2 11.6 Proved+Probable (Russia) 140.9 3.6 16.4 Proved+Probable 252.2 3.5 28.0 Mineral Resources Measured (Kazakhstan) 6.5 0.9 0.2 Measured (Russia) 22.7 4.0 2.9 Indicated (Kazakhstan) 17.8 2.5 1.4 Indicated (Russia) 41.9 4.0 5.4 Measured+Indicated (Kazakhstan) 24.4 2.1 1.6 Measured+Indicated (Russia) 64.6 4.0 8.3 Measured+Indicated 88.9 3.5 9.9 Inferred (Kazakhstan) 19.3 3.9 2.4 Inferred (Russia) 89.9 5.0 14.3 Measured+Indicated+Inferred (Kazakhstan) 43.7 2.9 4.0 Measured+Indicated+Inferred (Russia) 154.4 4.6 22.6 Measured+Indicated+Inferred 198.1 4.2 26.7

Health and safety

There were no fatal accidents in 2023. However, lost-time incidents still took place among Polymetal's workforce and contractors. Most were the result of slipping or tripping while walking or being jammed by a rotating mechanism. In 2023, 10 lost-time incidents were recorded among employees and 4 - among contractors. LTIFR for 2023 decreased to 0.07 for employees (0.10 in 2022) and to 0.08 for contractors (0.21 in 2022). Days lost due to work-related injuries for the full year increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156 (2022: 877).

While the majority of the incidents that took place during the year were classified as minor (8 minor and 2 severe injuries were reported), Polymetal still took responsive measures for each by updating risk maps for relevant facilities, providing additional instructions to employees and encouraging contractors to carry out an investigation if the accident involved a contractor's worker.

2023 2022 Change Injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 10 13 -23% Total 10 13 -23% including Fatalities Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a Severe injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 2 0 +100% Total 2 0 +100% LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% Total 0.07 0.10 -30% Days off work following accidents Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Total 1,156 877 +32% CONTRACTORS Injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 4 12 -67% Total 4 12 -67% including Fatalities Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a Severe injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.12 0.31 -61% Total 0.08 0.21 -62%

Employees

Our average headcount in 2023 decreased slightly by 0.3% y-o-y to 14,647 employees, with approximately half working on a fly-in/fly-out basis at remote sites. Our voluntary turnover rate significantly decreased to 4.7% in 2023, compared to 8.4% in 2022. The voluntary staff turnover for assets in Russia was 5.6% while in Kazakhstan it comprised 1.4%.

We continue to observe higher labour market competition and increased demand for mining experts, that is why we offer employees competitive salaries and a range of opportunities for professional development, such as succession planning, mentorship and a Talent Pool programme. In 2023, our Talent Pool consisted of 456 employees prepared to take up leadership positions in the future, 78 of which gained promotion during the year.

The share of women in Polymetal's workforce remained stable at 21% in 2023. We continue to promote a culture of equal opportunity through training and communications. In order to eliminate workplace bias, empower diverse teams and attract and retain people with different background, we have adopted a Diversity and Inclusion Programme, which includes training and engagement activities, diversity metrics and targets, collaboration with educational institutions and ongoing internal communication. Among other actions, this led to an increase in the proportion of women in leadership positions by 1% to 23% in 2023. Besides managing gender diversity issues, we aim to eliminate discrimination based on age or disability. For example, we have created an interactive online course on inclusion practices. This course provides an informed understanding of disability, highlighting the potential risks of bias at work and has also been incorporated into the induction programme for new employees.

2023 2022 Change Average headcount Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,445 11,475 -0.3% Total 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Share of female employees Kazakhstan 20% 20% 0% Russia 22% 22% 0% Total 21% 21% 0% Share of female managers Kazakhstan 21% 22% -5% Russia 23% 22% 5% Total 23% 22% 5% Voluntary turnover Kazakhstan 1.4% 4.6% -70% Russia 5.6% 9.4% -40% Total 4.7% 8.4% -44% including For female employees Kazakhstan 2.5% 2.9% -14% Russia 5.1% 8.2% -38% Total 4.6% 7.1% -35%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -5-

For male employees Kazakhstan 1.1% 5.1% -78% Russia 5.8% 9.8% -41% Total 4.7% 8.7% -46%

Climate and Energy

Accepting the need to take urgent action to mitigate human-made impacts on climate, we are committed to reducing our own impact and developing an approach to potential carbon neutrality. Our strategy is focused on those projects that comprehensively reduce our GHG emissions and also the net adverse impact on water resources and biodiversity.

In 2023, we adhered to our climate targets of reducing our direct and energy-related emissions, and we are gradually adapting our Climate Action Plan to the new circumstances and potential changes in Group structure. In our Climate Strategy, we give unconditional priority to real decarbonisation projects and state that offsetting is reserved only for hard-to-abate or residual emissions.

Our 2023 direct emissions (Scope 1) decreased by 4% compared to 2022 mainly due to the implementation of energy efficiency measures, while our indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 2) increased due to legislative changes in the energy market of Kazakhstan and the resulting lack of opportunity to purchase green electricity from the grid. Further efforts within the Kazakhstan segment are therefore focused on commissioning in-house solar power plants with a total capacity of up to 40 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl.

We have continued to reforest territories equal to those that had been disturbed by our activities. In 2023, we planted 430 thousand saplings on almost 200 hectares of land in regions where we operate. In addition, as part of our commitment to actively fostering a favourable environment for all stakeholders in our operating regions and taking initial steps towards implementing a Net Positive Impact approach, we are undertaking a voluntary pilot project to plant a new forest not far from Varvara site in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change ENERGY Total energy consumed (GJ) Kazakhstan 3,542,140 3,471,719 2.0% Russia 7,205,597 7,285,162 -1.1% Total 10,747,737 10,756,881 -0.1% Energy intensity (GJ per Koz of GE produced) Kazakhstan 7,296 6,417 +14% Russia 5,867 6,179 -5% Total 6,271 6,254 +0.3% GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 208 201 +3% Russia 516 550 -6% Total 724 751 -4% Scope 2 GHG emissions (market based, CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 252 216 +17% Russia 111 115 -3% Total 363 331 +10% Scope 1 + Scope 2 (CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 460 417 +10% Russia 627 665 -6% Total 1,087 1,082 +0.5% GHG intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions (kg of CO2e per oz of GE) Kazakhstan 947 771 +23% Russia 511 564 -4% Total 634 629 +4%

Environment

Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is the cornerstone of our approach. All production sites in Kazakhstan and most of them in Russia are certified to the ISO 14001 global standard. Our EMS is supported by specific systems for cyanide and tailings management, as well as internal and external auditing.

The monitoring of both water quantity and quality is a key focus within our EMS. Given the predicted physical impacts of climate change on our operations, vigilance in monitoring water risks is crucial for our assets in Kazakhstan. We strive to continually enhance our water efficiency by employing metering and auditing practices for water consumption, coupled with the meticulous management of the quality of wastewater. The majority of the water we use in ore processing is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 93% of our on-site water consumption is via a closed cycle of treated waste water (compared to 91% in 2022). We remain committed to our ambitious goal of reducing fresh water usage for processing per unit of production by 55% by 2030, compared with the 2019[13]. In 2023, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 53%, compared with 2019, to 125 m³/1,000 t (2022: 49%).

We operate seven TSFs and four dry stacking facilities in Kazakhstan and Russia, and are carrying out technical closure works at two TSFs. Wherever possible, we have implemented dry cake stacking in order to eliminate affecting both ground and surface water, as well as the surrounding area, and we currently store 70% in dams and 30% as dry cake.

2023 2022 Change WATER Fresh water withdrawn (th. m3) Kazakhstan 1,273 1,290 -1% Russia 2,010 2,054 -2% Total 3,283 3,344 -2% Water reused and recycled (th. m3) Kazakhstan 11,569 11,089 +4% Russia 34,329 23,353 +47% Total 45,898 34,442 +33% Total water used (th. m3) Kazakhstan 12,842 12,378 +4% Russia 36,338 25,408 +43% Total 49,181 37,786 +30% Share of water recycled and reused Kazakhstan 90% 90% +1% Russia 94% 92% +3% Total 93% 91% +2% Fresh water use for processing intensity (m3/ Kt of processed ore)[14] Kazakhstan 178 188 -5% Russia 99 112 -12% Total 125 138 -9% WASTE Share of waste recycled (including overburden) Kazakhstan 8% 10% -20% Russia 33% 42% -21% Total 17% 23% -26% Share of dry stacking in tailings disposal Kazakhstan - - n/a Russia 30% 28% +7% Total 30% 28% +7%

Communities

We aim to maintain open dialogue with neighboring communities, ensuring transparent feedback mechanisms in all regions where we operate. In 2023, we responded to all of the 780 enquiries received from locals, surveyed 1,174 community representatives and held 90 stakeholder engagement events. The outcomes of such engagement inform our social investment programmes. Polymetal's social investments amounted to USUSD 17.6 million in 2023 (including USUSD 7.3 million in Kazakhstan) and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports, culture and Indigenous Minorities of the North support (compared to USUSD 23 million in 2022). No cases of human rights violations connected to Polymetal's employees or contractors were reported in 2023.

2023 2022 Change Total community investment (USUSD million) Kazakhstan 7.3 8.8 -17% Russia 10.3 14.4 -28% Total 17.6 23.2 -24% Enquiries from communities received and responded to Kazakhstan 335 223 +50% Russia 445 616 -28% Total 780 839 -7% Stakeholder meetings and events Kazakhstan 21 22 -5% Russia 69 58 +19% Total 90 80 +13% Number of respondents to community polls Kazakhstan 79 100 -21% Russia 1,095 1100 -0.5% Total 1,174 1,200 -2%

2024 outlook for Kazakhstan business

Safety remains a top priority for Polymetal. We will continue to focus on further improvements in health and safety metrics and maintaining zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors conducting business on behalf of the Group.

In 2024, we expect stable operational results in Kazakhstan as well as a positive investment decision on the Ertis POX. The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at approximately 475 Koz of GE.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -6-

We will continue running a number of development projects at existing operations, aimed at either extending the life-of-mine or reducing costs despite the planned depletion of higher-grade ore sources. At Kyzyl, the Company intends to push the throughput further to the 2.6 Mtpa level by the second half of 2024. We are in the process of reducing our reliance on diesel power, and with it our environmental impact, through renewable energy projects. This includes upgrading dump trucks from diesel fuel to gas at Kyzyl and progressing the 40 MWh solar power plant and gas power plant for Varvara and Kyzyl located at Varvara's operating site.

At the same time, we will focus on advancing our long-term project pipeline. At Ertis POX, we plan to undertake engineering work, order technological equipment and prepare the construction site. The investment decision is expected to be made by the Board in the second half of 2024, with the start-up in 2028.

Polymetal will aim to pursue growth opportunities in Kazakhstan and selected Central Asian countries. We are looking for precious and base metal assets where we can apply our deep competencies in engineering, development and operations. Financial review

market summary

Precious metals

Despite multiyear-high interest rates and bond yields, markets remained disturbed by looming recessionary fears and the ongoing global geopolitical conflicts, which made investors lean towards safe-haven assets such as gold. In H1 2023, along with the peaking interest rates, gold price reached the lowest boundary of USUSD 1,811/oz before beating 2022 all-time high and reaching USUSD 2,078/oz in H2 2023 on the back of elevated geopolitical and security risks, and indications of rate cuts in 2024. The average LBMA gold price in 2023 was USUSD 1,943/oz, an increase of 8% compared to the prior year.

In 2023, gold demand remained strong at 4,448 tonnes, only 5% below the very exceptional 2022, when the world saw post pandemic re-opening and the escalation of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Gold accumulation momentum in the recent years continued into 2023 - over 1,037 tonnes were added to central banks' reserves, with China purchasing the most, while Kazakhstan being the one the biggest sellers.

Despite an elevated gold price, jewelry demand proved to be strong and maintained on par with 2022 at 2,093 tonnes. The removal of COVID restrictions in 2022 paved the way for 2023 jewelry demand hike in China - the world's largest jewelry consumer. China's annual jewelry consumption increased by 10% y-o-y to 630 tonnes, which was partially offset by India's price sensitivity and as a result volume of gold jewelry purchases.

Third consecutive annual gold ETF outflow along with the weakening demand for bars and coins pulled overall investment demand to 945 tonnes - a 15% y-o-y drop (2022: 1,113 tonnes). In 2023, global soaring inflation, record-high bond yields and waves of liquidity issues within the banking sector attracted investors to a strong US dollar and risk-free government bonds away from the gold investments.

Consequences of the COVID relief stimulus payments by governments has not spared the technology market. Notwithstanding advances in the artificial intelligence, major chip manufacturers experienced downturn, which was reflected in the gold demand. Tech demand for gold dropped by 4% y-o-y to 298 tonnes for the first time sinking below 300 tonnes mark.

Having started the year by largely tracking gold dynamics, the silver price reached annual low of USUSD 20.1/oz in March. It did not then, however, see the same dramatic upturn as gold. Investors preferred to stick to the more superior safe-haven gold. Even though silver briefly rallied to USUSD 26.0/oz in April on the back of the geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, it failed to maintain the momentum and averaged at USUSD 23.3/oz for the year, up 7% (2022: USUSD 21.8/oz).

Foreign exchange

The Group's revenue and over 72% of borrowings are denoted in US Dollars and Renminbi, while the majority of the Group's operational costs are denoted in Russian Rouble and Kazakh Tenge. As a result, changes in exchange rates affected the Company's financial results and performance.

The Russian Rouble demonstrated significant devaluation relative to 2022. Continuous geopolitical escalation, capital outflows and a USUSD 169.4 billion decrease in exports, as a result of deteriorating oil prices pulled the Rouble rate to a high level of 101 RUB/USUSD in August of 2023. Towards the year-end, the Rouble somewhat improved to 89.7 RUB/ USD on the back of the emergency 350bps rate hike by the Central Bank of Russia and re-introduction of capital control measures, including variable export duties and mandatory sales of foreign currency revenues. The average annual Rouble rate was 85.3 RUB/USUSD (2022: 68.6 RUB/USUSD).

Although, consistent geopolitical tension within the CIS region, global strengthening of the USD as well as a weakening average oil price of USUSD 82 per barrel (2022: USUSD 101 per barrel) posed significant pressures, the Kazakhstani tenge remained steady at 456 KZT/USUSD (2022: 461 KZT/USUSD) throughout 2023. This has been driven by increased oil exports, and significant sales of foreign currency and gold reserves by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Revenue

SALES VOLUMES 2023 2022 Change Gold, Koz 1,400 1,376 +2% Silver, Moz 16.6 18.5 -10% Gold equivalent sold[15], Koz 1,608 1,622 -1% Sales by metal 2023 2022 Change Volume variance, USUSDm Price variance, USUSDm (USUSDm unless otherwise stated) Gold 2,640 2,392 +10% 41 206 Average realised price[16] USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average LBMA price USUSD /oz 1,943 1,802 +8% Share of revenues 87% 85% Silver 363 383 -5% (40) 20 Average realised price USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Average LBMA price USUSD /oz 23.4 21.8 +8% Share of revenues 12% 14% Other metals 22 26 -15% Share of revenues 1% 1% Total revenue 3,025 2,801 +8% (13) 237

In 2023, revenue grew by 8% y-o-y driven by the growth of gold and silver average realised prices. Gold sales increased marginally by 2% y-o-y. Silver sales decreased by 10% due to significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia, which led to material accumulation in sea ports of concentrates from Russian assets.

The Group's average realised gold price was USUSD 1,929/oz in 2023, up 9% from USUSD 1,764/oz in 2022, slightly below the average market price of USUSD 1,943/oz. The Group's average realised silver price was USUSD 22.8/oz, higher by 4% y-o-y, but 3% below the average market price of USUSD 23.4/oz since two-thirds of annual sales were skewed towards the first half of 2023 with weaker average prices.

The share of gold sales as a percentage of total revenue increased from 85% in 2022 to 87% in 2023, driven by a corresponding shift in production and sales volume by metal.

Revenue, USUSDm Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2023 2022 ?hange 2023 2022 ?hange Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% 459 533 -14% Kyzyl 518 554 -7% 271 322 -16% Varvara 365 379 -4% 188 212 -11% Other[17] 10 - n/a - - n/a Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% 1,144 1,089 +5% Total revenue 3,025 2,801 +8% 1,603 1,622 -1%

The decrease in sales volumes during the period had a negative impact on revenues at all operating mines in Kazakhstan, which was partially offset by higher commodity prices. Difficulties with inventory conversion into sales were particularly pronounced with concentrates going through Russian Far Eastern ports, including Kyzyl concentrate being sold to China. Management will continue to work to resolve this issue during the first half of 2024, particularly focusing on Kyzyl.

At Varvara, sales volumes broadly followed production volumes, which decreased as a result of planned grade decline.

COST OF SALES

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 Change Cash operating costs 1,454 1,513 -4% On-mine costs 632 741 -15% Smelting costs 532 567 -6% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 127 69 +84% Mining tax 163 136 +20% Costs of production 1,734 1,836 -6% Depreciation and depletion of operating assets 280 324 -14% Rehabilitation expenses - (1) n/a Total change in metal inventories (282) (152) +86% Increase in metal inventories (276) (216) +28% (Reversal)/Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (6) 64 n/a Idle capacities and abnormal production costs 7 6 +17% Total cost of sales 1,459 1,690 -14% 2023 2022 CASH OPERATING COST STRUCTURE USUSDm Share USUSDm Share Services 490 34% 576 38% Consumables and spare parts 406 28% 438 29% Labour 257 18% 285 19% Mining tax 163 11% 136 9% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 127 9% 69 5% Other expenses 11 1% 9 1%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -7-

Total cash operating cost 1,454 100% 1,513 100%

The total cost of sales decreased by 14% in 2023 to USUSD 1,459 million, reflecting the positive impact of the Russian Rouble depreciating by 24%. The devaluation impact from Russian operations offset domestic inflation (9% y-o-y in Kazakhstan and 7% y-o-y in Russia) and increase in mining tax.

The cost of services and of consumables and spare parts were down 15% and 7% y-o-y, caused mostly by a weaker Rouble compared with 2022.

The cost of labour within cash operating costs was USUSD 257 million, a 10% decrease over 2022, mainly stemming from local currency devaluations, which outweighed the annual salary increases (tracking domestic CPI inflation).

Mining tax increased by 20% y-o-y to USUSD 163 million, mainly driven by an increase in average realised prices, as well as gold mining tax rates in Kazakhstan increasing from 5% to 7.5%.

The increase in purchases of third-party metal inventories by 84% was mostly driven by larger volumes of high-grade third-party ore processed at the Varvara flotation circuit.

Depreciation and depletion was USUSD 280 million, down 14% y-o-y, largely driven by the positive effect of a weaker Rouble. USUSD 26 million of depreciation cost are included within the total increase in metal inventories (2022: USUSD 52 million).

In 2023, a net metal inventory increase of USUSD 276 million (2022: USUSD 216 million) was recorded. The increase was mainly represented by concentrate build-up at Russian assets, due to the tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia. The Company expects the bulk of this increase to be reversed during the course of 2024, particularly at Kyzyl.

The Group recognised a USUSD 6 million reversal (2022: USUSD 65 million write-down) to the net realisable value of heap leach ore at Russian mines (see Note 17 of the condensed consolidated financial statements).

General, administrative and selling expenses

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 ?hange Labour 215 243 -11% Services 19 15 +27% Share-based compensation 11 13 -15% Depreciation 7 10 -30% Other 22 30 -27% Total general, administrative and selling expenses 274 311 -12%

General, administrative and selling expenses ("SGA") decreased by 12% y-o-y from USUSD 311 million in 2022 to USUSD 274 million in 2023, mainly reflecting a decrease in staff costs in US Dollar terms driven by devaluation of the Rouble.

Other operating expenses

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 Change Exploration expenses 35 62 -44% Social payments 34 44 -23% Bad debt allowance 19 (1) n/a Provision for investment in Special Economic Zones 15 14 +7% Taxes, other than income tax 14 15 -7% Additional tax charges/fines/penalties - 2 n/a Change in estimate of environmental obligations (7) (2) n/a Other expenses 7 7 n/a Total other operating expenses 117 142 -18%

Other operating expenses decreased to USUSD 117 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 142 million) mainly due to the reduction in exploration costs and a scheduled decrease in social payments in accordance with existing partnership agreements.

TOTAL Cash costs

In 2023, total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 8% y-o-y. The depreciation of the Russian Rouble against the US Dollar outweighed inflationary pressures and planned grade decline.

The table below summarises major factors that have affected the Group's TCC and AISC dynamics y-o-y:

RECONCILIATION OF TCC AND AISC MOVEMENTS TCC, USUSD/oz Change AISC, USUSD/oz Change Cost per AuEq ounce 2022 942 1,344 RUB and KZT rate change (156) -17% (209) -16% Domestic inflation 66 +7% 93 +7% Change in average grade processed 22 +2% 22 +2% Sustaining capex increase - n/a 41 +3% Other (13) -1% (16) -1% Cost per AuEq ounce 2023 861 -8% 1,276 -5%

Total cash cost by segment/operation, USUSD/GE oz

Cash cost per GE ounce, USUSD/GE Gold equivalent sold, Koz oz OPERATION 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% 459 533 -14% Kyzyl 704 602 +17% 271 322 -16% Varvara 1,189 920 +29% 188 212 -11% Russia 845 1,046 -19% 1,144 1,089 +5% Total Group TCC 861 942 -9% 1,603 1,622 -1%

Kazakhstan

-- Kyzyl's total cash costs were at USUSD 704/GE oz, significantly below the Group's average level, albeit up17% y-o-y, because of a planned gradual grade decline towards the open-pit reserve average (8% decrease in 2023)and an 16% decrease in sales volumes.

-- At Varvara, TCC were at USUSD 1,189/GE oz, up by 29% year-on-year, on the back of a planned grade declineof 13%, combined with a 11% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds.

Russia

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% year-on-year, mainly on the backof Rouble depreciation.

Analysis of 2H 2023 versus 1H 2023 performance:

Total cash costs per GE oz

Cash cost per GE oz, USUSD /oz Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2H 2023 1H 2023 Change 2H 2023 1H 2023 Change Kazakhstan 928 871 +7% 253 206 +22% Kyzyl 743 649 +14% 158 113 +40% Varvara 1,239 1,138 +9% 95 93 +1% Russia 746 975 -24% 650 494 +32% Total Group TCC 797 944 -16% 903 700 +29%

In 2H 2023, TCC were 16% lower compared to 1H 2023 at USUSD 797/GE oz, driven by the increase in sales volumes combined with local currency depreciation.

Kazakhstan

-- At Kyzyl, total cash costs in 2H 2023 were at USUSD 743/GE oz, up 14% half-on-half, as materialwork-in-progress was accumulated in 2H 2023 to be released in 2024.

-- At Varvara, TCC increased by 9% compared to 1H 2023 to USUSD 1,239/GE oz on the back of planned gradualgrade declines.

Russia

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, TCC were at USUSD 746/GE oz, decreasing by 24% half-on-half, mostlydriven by 32% increase in sales volumes further supported by 21% Rouble depreciation, with an average rate of 93RUB/USD in 2H 2023 compared to 77 RUB/USD in 1H 2023.

ALL-IN SUSTAINING AND all-in cash costs

All-in sustaining cash costs amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, broadly in line with TCC dynamics, reflecting the decrease in capitalised stripping on the back of completed stripping campaigns at Dukat.

AISC by operations were as follows:

All-in sustaining cash costs by segment/operation, USUSD/GE oz

OPERATION 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 1,263 1,067[18] +18% Kyzyl 920 852 +8% Varvara 1,592 1,144 +39% Russia 1,281 1,4801 -13% Total Group AISC 1,276 1,344 -5%

AISC at all operating mines generally followed TCC dynamics.

In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18% to USUSD 1,263/oz, which was mostly driven by the decrease in sales volume, resulting in the spread of sizeable sustaining capital expenditure (including investments in new tailing storage facilities at Varvara) over a limited amount of ounces sold.

In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz, on the back of sales increase, coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaigns in 2023.

Total, USUSDm USUSD /GE oz RECONCILIATION OF 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ALL-IN COSTS Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, depletion and write-down of inventory 1,212 1,355 -11% 754 837 -10% to net realisable value (Note 4 of financial statements) Adjusted for: Corporate expenses (10) 0 n/a (5) n/a Idle capacities (7) (6) +14% (4) (4) 0% Treatment charges deductions reclassification to cost of sales 77 60 +28% 48 37 +30% SGA expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and share-based 116 133 -13% 72 82 -12% compensation (Note 4 of financial statements) Adjusted for: SGA expenses of development projects (7) (16) -57% (4) (10) -60% Total cash costs 1,381 1,528 -10% 861 942 -9% Corporate SGA expenses and other operating expenses 225 271 -17% 140 167 -16% Capital expenditure excluding development projects 365 275 +33% 228 170 +34% Exploration expenditure (capitalised) 10 15 -37% 6 9 -33% Capitalised stripping 65 92 -30% 40 57 -30%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -8-

All-in sustaining cash costs 2,045 2,181 -6% 1,276 1,344 -5% Finance costs (net) 135 111 +22% 84 68 +24% Capitalised interest 49 35 +38% 30 22 +36% Income tax paid 216 234 -8% 135 144 -6% [19] After-tax all-in cash costs 2,445 2,562 -5% 1,526 1,579 -3% Capital expenditure for development projects 241 422 -44% 150 260 -42% SGA and other expenses for development assets 20 40 -51% 12 25 -52% All-in costs 2,705 3,024 -11% 1,688 1,865 -9%

Adjusted EBITDA[20] and EBITDA margin

(USUSDm)

2023 2022 Change Profit/(loss) for the year 528 (288) n/a Finance cost (net)[21] 135 111 +22% Income tax expense/(benefit) 315 (44) n/a Depreciation and depletion 261 282 -7% EBITDA 1,239 61 n/a Net foreign exchange loss 174 32 n/a Impairment of non-current assets, net 126 825 n/a (Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (113) 2 n/a Share-based compensation 11 13 -15% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 8 20 n/a Other non-cash items 13 65 n/a Adjusted EBITDA 1,458 1,017 +43% Adjusted EBITDA margin 48% 36% +12% Adjusted EBITDA per GE oz 907 628 +44%

Adjusted EBITDA by segment/operation

(USUSDm)

OPERATION 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 439 516 -15% Kyzyl 332 361 -8% Varvara 137 177 -22% Attributable corporate and other costs (30) (22) +36% Russia 1,019 501 +103% Total Group Adjusted EBITDA 1,458 1,017 +43%

In 2023, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% y-o-y to USUSD 1,458 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48% (2022: 36%), driven by the cost dynamics described above combined with a 9% increase in the gold average realised price.

Other income statement items

Polymetal recorded a net foreign exchange loss in 2023 of USUSD 174 million compared with an exchange loss of USUSD 32 million in 2022, mostly attributable to the revaluation of the US Dollar-denominated borrowings of Russian operating companies, the functional currency of which is the Russian Rouble. This was partially offset by a foreign exchange loss on intercompany loans with different functional currencies in lending and borrowing subsidiaries.

The Group does not use any hedging instruments for managing foreign exchange risk, other than a natural hedge arising from the fact that the majority of the Group's revenue is denominated or calculated in US Dollars.

In 2023 the Group recognised an impairment charge of USUSD 165 million in respect to Amursk POX due to continued use of Amursk POX processing facility to treat Kyzyl refractory concentrate on the terms of a new tolling agreement, as entailed by provisions of JSC Polymetal divestment. See Note 14 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Income tax expense for 2023 was USUSD 315 million compared to USUSD 44 million benefit in 2022. For details refer to Note 13 of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Net earnings, earnings per share and dividends

The Group recorded a net profit of USUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to loss of USUSD 288 million in 2022 which was largely driven by impairment charges.

In September 2023, the Group effectively disposed of 50.1% stake in Amikan and recognised a gain on disposal of USUSD 113 million. See Note 3 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

The underlying net earnings attributable to shareholders of the parent company were USUSD 615 million, compared with USUSD 440 million in 2022:

Reconciliation of underlying net earnings[22]

(USUSDm)

2023 2022 Change Profit/(loss) for the financial period attributable to shareholders of the parent company 528 (288) n/a (Reversal)/write-down of inventory to net realisable value (6) 64 n/a Foreign exchange loss 174 32 +444% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 8 20 -60% (Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (113) 2 n/a Impairment of non-current assets, net 126 825 n/a Tax effect (103) (216) -52% Underlying net earnings 615 440 +44%

Basic profit per share was USUSD 1.11 compared to USUSD 0.61 loss per share in 2022. Underlying basic EPS[23] was USUSD 1.30, compared with USUSD 0.93 in 2022.

Capital expenditurE[24]

Total Total (USUSDm) Sustaining Development Capital stripping and underground development Exploration 2023 2022 Development projects - 241 - 1 242 249 Kazakhstan - 23 - 1 24 - Ertis POX - 23 - - 23 - Other - - - 1 1 - Russia - 218 - 1 218 249 Operating assets 365 - 65 9 438 543 Kazakhstan 79 - 42 - 121 102 Varvara 55 - 13 - 68 39 Kyzyl 24 - 29 - 53 62 Russia 286 - 23 9 319 442 Total capital expenditure 365 241 65 10 679 794

In 2023, total capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[25], down 14% y-o-y, and 3% below the lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, because of the substantial positive impact of the Russian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs. Capital expenditure excluding capitalised stripping costs was USUSD 614 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 679 million).

The major capital expenditure items in 2023 were as follows:

Development projects

-- In Kazakhstan, capital expenditure of USUSD 23 million was related to initial investments for the Ertis POXfacility which is being developed in order to fully sever the link between the Company's subsidiaries in Kazakhstanand its blocked subsidiaries in the Russian Federation. A land plot in the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone wassuccessfully secured.

-- Capital expenditure at development projects of USUSD 218 million in Russia mainly covered Amursk POX-2 toensure project completion according to plan in the second half of 2024, as well as mining fleet purchases, spareparts and consumables purchases at Veduga.

Stay-in-business capex at operating assets

-- At Varvara, capital expenditure of USUSD 55 million was mainly related to the construction of a tailingsstorage facility and upgrading the mining fleet.

-- At Kyzyl, capital expenditure in 2023 comprised USUSD 24 million, mainly represented by scheduled technicalupgrades and expansion of the concentrator capacity to 2.4 Mtpa.

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, capital expenditure of USUSD 286 million was mostly related toinfrastructure upgrades, regular mining fleet replacements and maintenance capital expenditure at processingfacilities.

Exploration and stripping

-- The Group continues to invest in standalone exploration projects. Capital expenditure for exploration in2023 was USUSD 10 million (2022: USUSD 17 million).

-- Capitalised stripping and underground development costs totalled USUSD 65 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 115million) and are attributable to operations with 2023 stripping ratios exceeding their life-of-mine averages duringthe period, particularly Kyzyl (USUSD 29 million), Varvara (USUSD 13 million) and Russian mines (USUSD 23 million).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 01:46 ET (05:46 GMT)