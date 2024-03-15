

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0770 against the Australian dollar and a 4-day low of 90.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0729 and 90.91, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 9-day lows of 0.6095 and 1.7839 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6129 and 1.7742, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 89.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.80 against the euro.



