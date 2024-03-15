

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 8-day highs of 1.0873 against the euro and 148.66 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0881 and 148.32, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.2730 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2751.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 9-day highs of 0.8851 and 1.3543 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.8838 and 1.3532, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 150.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc and 1.36 against the loonie.



