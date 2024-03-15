Scientists in Oman have analyzed the effect of soiling, cleaning, and water injection on the performance of PV panels in Oman. They have found the use of water for cooling may increase power yield by up to 23. 9%. A group of researchers from Oman's International College of Engineering and Management and Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi Petronas investigated the effects of cooling and cleaning on PV systems operating under desert conditions and found that water injections may provide significant increases in power yield. The tests took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, which experiences hot ...

