Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 08:24
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastering P2P Trading Safety: Bybit Releases Guidance to Avoid Missteps

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pioneering a robust anti-fraud education campaign aimed at empowering its users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the P2P trading landscape safely.

Mastering P2P Trading Safety: Bybit Releases Guidance to Avoid Missteps

P2P crypto scams can exploit the direct nature of transactions between parties. Scammers have developed sophisticated methods to undermine trust and manipulate the escrow system. Bad actors can impersonate reputable platforms like Bybit, to trick people out of their money.

Understanding the mechanics of these scams is the first step in prevention. Bybit's initiative focuses on educating its users about the various forms of P2P fraud, including the nuances of escrow transaction scams, the tactics used by Bybit impersonators, and the red flags indicative of SMS scams and dubious cash transactions.

To combat these threats, Bybit advises traders to adopt a multi-faceted approach to security:

  • Meticulously verify all transaction details and the identity of the counterparty.
  • Utilize Bybit's in-house communication platform for all exchanges.
  • Remain vigilant against pressure tactics meant to foster hasty decisions.
  • Reach out to Bybit's dedicated Customer Support team for assistance and to report suspicious activity.
  • Keep detailed records of all transactions and communications.

"In the face of evolving cyber threats, our priority remains the security and trust of our community," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Through education and proactive support, we aim to fortify our users against the perils of P2P fraud, ensuring a safe and seamless trading experience."

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363446/EN_2402_T20138_P2P_Anti_fraud_Education_Project_1600x900.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mastering-p2p-trading-safety-bybit-releases-guidance-to-avoid-missteps-302090193.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.