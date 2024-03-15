In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends. FOB China prices for wafers have mostly fallen this week, mainly attributed to an oversupply scenario outweighing demand. Monocrystalline PERC G12 wafer prices decreased by 2. 24% week-over-week to $0. 349 per piece (pc), while N-type M10 and G12 wafer prices dropped by 2. 82% and 2. 08% week to week-over-week to $0. 241/pc and $0. 377/pc, respectively. The only exception was monocrystalline PERC M10 wafers, which trended flat week to week at $0. 254/pc thanks ...

