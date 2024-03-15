

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel major, on Friday registered a plunge in net profit for the full year, mainly due weak economic conditions and lower steel prices.



For the 12-month period, the Group reported a net income of 204.1 million euros or 3.70 euros per basic share, lesser than 1.085 billion euros or 20 euros per share, reported last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT plunged to 238.4 million euros from previous year's 1.245 billion euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT stood at 355.1 million euros as against 1.311 billion euros in 2022. EBITDA moved down to 677 million euros from 1.618 billion euros a year ago.



Crude steel production dropped to 5.709 million tons from previous year's 6.109 million tons.



External sales were 10.790 billion euros, down from last year's 12.553 billion euros.



For the full year, the Group will pay a dividend of 0.45 euro per share.



Looking ahead, for full year, Salzgitter expects to report pre-tax income of 250 million euros to 300 million euros.



Annual EBITDA are projected to be in the range of 700 million euros to 750 euros.



The Group expects sales of 10.5 billion euros to 11 billion euros, for the year.



