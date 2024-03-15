

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) reported profit before tax of 111.7 million pounds for year ended 31 December 2023 compared to 95.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 44.8 pence compared to 38.5 pence. Headline operating profit was 127.6 million pounds, 17% higher at constant currency. Headline earnings per share was 48.1 pence compared to 42.5 pence.



Group revenue was 802.5 million pounds, a growth of 7.9% at actual exchange rates and 8.3% at constant currency.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 16.0 pence, bringing the full year ordinary dividend to 22.7 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 6 June 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 April 2024.



