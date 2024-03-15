70mai Technology Limited: 70mai's Enhanced 4K A810 with 4G Connectivity: Enhancing Dashcam Image Quality in the UK and EU

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned innovator in intelligent driving solutions, 70mai has proudly introduced their revolutionary Dash Cam 4K A810. Following a successful launch in the US, it is now available in the UK and EU . As the industry's first Sony Starvis 2 4K dashcam which is equipped with 4G Connectivity, the A810 delivers enhanced security and convenience. This 4G Dual-Channel dashcam offers innovative safety by boosting day and night vision to the next level with all-around protection.

The A810 delivers professional-grade image quality and versatility, ensuring unparalleled clarity and precision in recording. The 4K UHD resolution and Sony's advanced Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor, capture crucial details with remarkable precision. The exclusive MaiColor Vivid+ Solution (MVS) technology enhances footage by improving exposure balance, colour accuracy and stability, while motion blur is eliminated. Together these features ensure clear and reliable footage even during high-speed moments.

The A810 is designed with innovation in mind, offering comprehensive coverage and Dual-Channel Recording capabilities. It supports an HDR rear camera with 1080P resolution or a 1080P IR interior camera, ensuring wider surveillance and improved security. Both camera videos are saved simultaneously, creating a reliable and comprehensive recording system. The integration of 4G connectivity brings a new level of convenience and security, enabling instant app alerts, remote surveillance and live vehicle tracking features. Users receive instant notifications during collisions or suspicious incidents, remotely monitor their car's surroundings and easily locate vehicles in busy areas, providing peace of mind.

The A810 boasts advanced features such as 70mai Night Owl Vision Technology and F1.8 large aperture, ensuring well-lit recordings even in low-light conditions. With Time-Lapse and Dual-Channel Recording, users benefit from extensive 24-hour protection and efficient storage management. Additionally, the built-in GPS and the A810 Super-Sensing ADAS equipped with real-time voice alerts accurately track and display real-time information for precise accident documentation.

The 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 is now available for purchase in the United Kingdom and European markets through the Official Store and Amazon( UK / DE / IT / FR ) at the following MSRPs:

Official Store: A810-256G-DualCamera with 4G Connectivity at €345.99.

Amazon: A810-128G-DualCamera at €259.99 (4G Hardware Kit Sold Separately)

With its advanced features and innovative design, the A810 redefines driving safety and convenience, making it the ultimate choice for drivers prioritising reliability and top-notch quality.

