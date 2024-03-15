DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0345 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1311781 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN Sequence No.: 309892 EQS News ID: 1859673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 15, 2024 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)