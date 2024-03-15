DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.9962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4335194 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 309985 EQS News ID: 1859859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 15, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)