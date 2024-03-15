DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.8627 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82854 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN Sequence No.: 310000 EQS News ID: 1859889 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859889&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)