

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 162.03 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 161.07.



Moving away from an early high of 148.03 against the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to an 8-day high of 148.84.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 168.31 and 109.86 from an early 3-day high of 167.35 and a 2-day high of 109.36, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the franc and 111.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken