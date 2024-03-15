MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:15 March 2024
Name of applicant:
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
LEI:
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
15 September 2023
To:
14 March 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
787,998
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
NIL
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
NIL
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
787,998
Name of contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
020 3709 8732