GoProxies Introduce Fast Checkout - A Self-Service Feature

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / GoProxies, a premium proxy provider focused on ethically sourced proxies, introduced a new feature to increase efficiency and ease of access to their service. Named 'Fast Checkout,' it is a self-service solution that allows users to purchase a plan of their choosing within minutes.

In the proxy provider sphere, sales are usually negotiated between a client and a sales representative, which could take a significant amount of time, considering that a meeting or a call time has to be negotiated between both parties, and the call itself might not lead to a quick and successful onboarding.

Introducing the 'Fast Checkout' feature eliminates the need for these negotiations, as self-service allows clients to purchase the products straight from the GoProxies website itself at any convenient time. In other words, 'Fast Checkout' seeks to implement features common in the B2C world to the world of B2B-focused proxies.

At the current stage, 'Fast Checkout' can be used to purchase rotating residential proxies, with the introduction of other products ( static residential proxies, shared datacenter proxies, and dedicated datacenter proxies) in the future. These products can still be purchased by contacting a sales representative.

Purchase via 'Fast Checkout' grants clients access to the proxy product of their choice, a comprehensive dashboard to measure the usage, documentation for deployment, and the ability to manage their subscription according to their needs.

Despite the introduction of self-service, clients can still purchase products by contacting the sales representatives if that is their preference or if they wish to purchase a custom plan for the product of their choice.

GoProxies is a premium proxy provider that caters to business intelligence needs, providing clients with direct access to the highest quality, ethically sourced proxies from around the world. With a strong focus on ethically sourced residential IP addresses, GoProxies allows businesses to engage in web monitoring for competitive advantage.

