

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on three Israeli settlers and two farms in the occupied West Bank.



The State Department said it is taking this step to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank.



In February, President Joe Biden issued an executive order giving the Department of State new authorities to target violent Israeli settlers in the Palestinian territory.



Since the terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, violence in the West Bank has increased sharply. Extremist settler violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians has forced displacement of farmers and villages in the border region.



'There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion,' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.



'The United States is committed to enduring peace and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike and will continue to use all available tools to promote accountability for those engaging in actions that threaten the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank,' he added.



Moshes Farm and Zvis Farm are the farms that were sanctioned by the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken