WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
14.03.24
17:35 Uhr
0,298 Euro
+0,006
+2,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2890,31914:28
0,3000,31314:28
Dow Jones News
15.03.2024 | 12:58
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-March-2024 / 11:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
('Superdry' or the 'Company') 
 
15 March 2024 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and 
persons closely associated with them (PCA) 
 
On 14 March 2024, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan (SIP). 
The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy 
shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month 
(Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares). 
 
Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP0.301 per Ordinary Share, and the 
number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their 
names in the table below. 
 
Name / position of PDMR                   Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer            498             50 
Jennifer Richardson - General Counsel and Company Secretary 34              3

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 February 2024.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                 1.Shaun Wills 
a)      Name 
                                 2.Jennifer Richardson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 1.Chief Financial Officer/PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
                                 2.General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Superdry Plc 
b)      LEI                         213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
                                 Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
                                 Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
                                                 Volume 
                                 Price 
                                                 1. 498+50 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               1. GBP0.301+nil 
                                                 2. 34+3 
                                 2. GBP0.301+nil 
 
                                 Price             Volume 
                                 1. GBP149.90          1. 548 
d)      Aggregated information               2. GBP10.23           2. 37 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction               2024-03-14 
f)      Place of the transaction              London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  310093 
EQS News ID:  1860183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 07:27 ET (11:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.