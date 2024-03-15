

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Unease over the sticky CPI and PPI readings from the U.S. swayed market sentiment ahead of the FOMC decision due next week. Interest rate reviews by Bank of Japan, Reserve Bank of Australia as well as Bank of England lined up for the next week also added to the market's nervousness.



Wall Street Futures indicate modest gains. Major European benchmarks are trading higher amidst dovish remarks by ECB officials. Asian shares finished mostly lower.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields have moved in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices have moved lower but appear set to close the week on a positive note. Despite rate uncertainty and anxiety, gold gained ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision in the coming week. Crypto market cap tumbled as both Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged more than 7 percent.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,961.50, up 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,163.40, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 17,992.85, up 0.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,745.21, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,203.01, up 0.51% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,015.95, up 0.44% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,737.50, down 0.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,670.30, down 0.56% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,054.64, up 0.54% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,720.89, down 1.42%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0890, up 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.2753, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 148.75, up 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6564, down 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.3535, up 0.02% Dollar Index at 103.35, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.280%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.4305%, up 0.52% France at 2.874%, up 0.35% U.K. at 4.1350%, up 1.25% Japan at 0.775%, down 1.34%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $84.84, down 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $80.68, down 0.71%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,173.65, up 0.28%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,617.67, down 7.70% Ethereum at $3,682.54, down 7.53% BNB at $577.18, down 5.61% Solana at $171.73, down 0.53% XRP at $0.6234, down 10.32%.



