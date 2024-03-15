riyo.ai Launches to Transform Digital Marketing Landscape: A Journey of Serial Founders to Revolutionizing User Experience Analytics

Unveiling riyo.ai, the innovative AI toolkit designed to transform website traffic into meaningful customer interactions. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs from Third Rock Techkno, riyo.ai enhances digital experiences through advanced analytics, real-time AI chat, and user behavior insights. Elevate your online strategy, improve user engagement, and drive business growth with riyo.ai's comprehensive suite of features. Experience the future of digital marketing and customer engagement with riyo.ai.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Last month marked the launch of riyo.ai, a groundbreaking analytics platform, on Product Hunt, garnering an impressive response and signaling a new chapter in digital marketing. The platform is the brainchild of Krunal Shah and Tapan Patel, conceived during their time at Third Rock Techkno, a software services & consulting company. They encountered firsthand the challenges of visitors ghosting websites, missed revenue opportunities, and dwindling Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). Instead of seeking existing solutions, they created one. riyo.ai was initially crafted to overcome their own hurdles but quickly revealed its potential to transform the wider digital marketing landscape.

riyo.ai | Improve your website conversions

Turn Your Website Traffic into Meaningful Engagements.

riyo.ai stands out with its suite of powerful features designed to empower businesses in optimizing their online presence:

User Behavior Analysis Using Heatmaps & Session Recording: Offering deep insights into visitor interactions, these tools allow businesses to understand and improve user engagement for higher conversions.

Real-Time Engagement with AI-based Chat: This AI-driven feature enhances visitor interaction and fosters meaningful connections and potential conversion opportunities.

Automated Form Capture: Streamlining lead generation; this functionality ensures efficient data collection, capturing potential leads effectively.

Identifying Anonymous Website Visitors: This feature is particularly beneficial for B2B businesses. It enhances sales processes by uncovering potential leads previously undetected, thereby enhancing lead generation and nurturing strategies.

Rich Analytics for Data-Driven Decisions: The heart of riyo.ai lies in its ability to convert complex data into actionable insights, facilitating informed strategies to refine marketing efforts and maximize ROI.

The Product Hunt launch demonstrated riyo.ai's capacity to revolutionize how businesses understand and interact with their online audience. Far from being just another analytics tool, riyo.ai is a comprehensive solution crafted to elevate website interactions, enhance user experiences, and drive business growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

With the founders' vision and the platform's innovative tools, riyo.ai is poised to become an indispensable asset for businesses globally.

For more information about riyo.ai and to experience its transformative impact, visit https://www.riyo.ai

