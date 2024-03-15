Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2024) - Delota Corp. (CSE: LOTA) (FSE: S62) ("Delota" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") to perform capital markets and corporate communications services for the Company, effective March 14, 2024 (the "Agreement"). The Agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by either party upon 60 days' written notice. In connection with the Agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives with respect to developing and distributing effective marketing communications and increasing investor awareness while introducing the Company to private investors, analysts, brokers, money managers, newsletter writers and other financial professionals ("Services").

As compensation for its Services, Strike will receive a fee of $8,000 plus applicable taxes per month in remuneration. Furthermore, the Company has granted options to acquire 150,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company ("Common Shares") exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant at a price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Options") to Strike in connection with the Agreement. The Options shall vest over a period of one year in four equal installments every three (3) months following the date of grant and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The grant of the Options is subject to the provisions of the Company's omnibus incentive plan, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities laws.

About Strike Communications Inc.

Strike Communications Inc. is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. Strike offers in depth, full service strategic investor relations and communications strategies to its clients. The Strike strategy includes integrated investor communications and messaging, investor outreach and engagement, identifying unique value propositions and overall capital markets support. Its established network of investment banks, analysts, asset management firms and retail brokerages provides its clients with diversified capital, increased exposure, support and capital markets management.

About Delota Corp.

Delota Corp. is a nicotine vape enterprise that spearheads the smoke-free revolution in Canada, catering to adult consumers seeking alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. With a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional retail experiences and carefully curated product offerings, the Company is dedicated to redefining the way people transition away from smoking. The Company's flagship brand, 180 Smoke Vape Store, stands as Ontario's largest specialty omnichannel vape retailer, fueling innovation, growth, and leadership in the retail vape space.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, the Company retaining Strike to provide the Services for future months and statements we make regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201805

SOURCE: Delota Corp.