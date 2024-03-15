BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 14 March 2024 were:

1,440.47p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,491.89p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,466.54p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,517.96p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 5,000 Ordinary shares on 29th February 2024, the Company has 47,319,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,673,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).