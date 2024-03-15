Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

Capita plc

(the "Company")

15 March 2024

Notification of a Purchase of shares by David Lowden, Chairman

or a person closely associated

The Company has been advised today by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following today's purchase, David Lowden and his spouse have a total of 500,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them