Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15
Capita plc
(the "Company")
15 March 2024
Notification of a Purchase of shares by David Lowden, Chairman
or a person closely associated
The Company has been advised today by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.
Following today's purchase, David Lowden and his spouse have a total of 500,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
David Lowden
(shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse,
Person Closely Associated)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price:
Volume:
£0.13646
250,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
250,000 Ordinary shares
£0.13646
e)
Date of the transaction
15-03-2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange