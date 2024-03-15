Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
(the "Company")
15 March 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2024
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913