CMiC Celebrates 50 Years of Customer Success and Continued Product Innovation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / CMiC, a leading Next Generation Construction ERP provider, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in the construction software space. Attributing their success to their unwavering commitment to customer success, a laser focus on product innovation and an award-winning leadership team, they have continued to make strides on many fronts throughout the years. As summarized best by Gord Rawlins, President & CEO - CMiC, "CMiC is a future-focused organization led by a team committed to strengthening partnerships, perfecting our product and service offering, maintaining a strong foothold within the construction software space and spearheading global expansion."

What makes CMiC stand out amongst its competitors is that it is not only a technology firm - it's also a firm with a strong service, support, and customer success component to it as well. But, at the very core, it is their employees and extended CMiC family that are collectively propelling this organization forward. This includes:

A CEO deeply committed to developing solutions that are built with leading modern technology designed to elevate the performance of constructions firms.

A leadership team dedicated to establishing and maintaining a strong market position within the construction software space.

Product leaders and experts who are laser focused on innovating and enhancing product development.

Customer-facing teams who are intent on helping CMiC's customers exceed their business goals.

A customer and partner ecosystem that is dedicated to sharing actionable insights and success stories, all with the end goal of moving the needle forward - together.

In the words of Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer - CMiC, "CMiC is a customer-focused firm driven by the continuous quest to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement. This focus is the cornerstone of CMiC's success and will continue to lay the foundation for our long-term strategy."

1974 to 2024: Industry, Product and Corporate Achievements and Milestones

The last 50 years have been replete with accomplishments, spanning from industry to product to corporate milestones. Here are the key achievements CMiC has made by category:

Market Position:

In the last several years, they have solidified their position as a leader in the construction software industry, with 30% of ENR's Top 400 General Contractors making CMiC their construction ERP of choice.

Product Innovation:

In 2014, they introduced their SaaS software deployment offering, which has grown steadily, year over year.

CMiC launched their mobile functionality in 2015, which continues to help their customers create connected workforces.

In 2017, they introduced their Business Intelligence functionality, which provides a strong foundation for their Analytics offering.

2020 saw the launch of their open API offering, which is offered across a variety of functional categories.

In 2022, CMiC launched CONSTRUCT, a robust project management suite designed to drive integrated project delivery and an enhanced user experience.

According to Steve Cangiano, VP - Product Strategy, "As a product leader in the construction software space, my team and I are committed to driving product innovation. The CONSTRUCT suite is a testament to our focus and effort on next generation solutions to provide our customers the best user experience and help them elevate performance in both the short and long term."

Global Expansion:

CMiC announced their first customers within the EMEA region, adding UAE-based firms ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.LC. (2019) and AMANA Group Limited (2020) to their growing roster of customers.

They tapped into the Asia Pacific market, by adding GVK Group (Australia) to the list in 2021.

Industry Awards and Recognition:

Deloitte Best Managed Award: 2023 marked their 6th consecutive year as a Best Managed winner and their second consecutive year in the Gold Standard category.

Other recent awards include: TrustRadius' Tech Cares, Construction Executive's Top Tech and Hot Products, and Merit Technology Software and Apps Platform

CONNECT: CMiC's Annual Customer Conference

CMiC's annual customer conference, CONNECT, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023. True to form, they delivered an annual innovation-focused, content-rich, and celebration-filled customer conference, with an unprecedented turnout of over 750 attendees.

Philanthropy and Community:

Through their Allen-Berg initiatives (philanthropic projects in honor of their founder's legacy), they have pledged $10 million to various charities.

Since 2018, CMiC has donated $2.5 million and provided financial assistance to 134 students through their partnership with the ACE Mentor Program, which is designed to provide opportunities to high school students to pursue careers in Architecture, Construction and Engineering.

Their Social Purpose Committee, Ready Set Build, has raised over $125,000 to date, with 44% of their employees participating in volunteer efforts in 2023.

According to Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer - CMiC, "We have a strong resolve to expand and further strengthen our CSR efforts as it closely aligns with the values of our organization, which is espoused by the next generation of our employees."

Looking Ahead: Setting the Stage for Future Growth

While predicting the 50 years may appear to be challenging, what is evident is that customer expectations will change, technology will advance at unprecedented levels, and the economic landscape will continue to evolve, thereby changing the competitive landscape.

Despite this, we are confident that our CMiC family will continue to grow and strengthen, while our product offerings continue to make their mark in the industry landscape. Weiss sums it up best: "With our strong intellectual and technological foundation, we are poised to deliver high-impact results for the next 50 years and beyond."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com

