Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd: Graphjet Technology Begins Trading on Nasdaq Global Market Today

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology ("Graphjet" or "the Company"), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced that it has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "GTI." The Company begins trading at 9:30 am ET today, March 15, 2024.



"This is a huge milestone for Graphjet as we officially begin trading as a public company for the first time on the Nasdaq and establish a presence in the U.S. capital markets," said Aiden Lee, CEO of Graphjet. "Graphjet's journey as the leading supplier of graphite and graphene to the key U.S. market is just getting started and we look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to support our growing list of current and prospective customers. We will continue to work at the forefront of next-generation technologies as the first player to efficiently and sustainably recycle palm kernel agriculture waste and transform it into highly valuable, strategic products."

Graphjet Overview and Highlights:

Graphjet plans to be the leading source of graphite and graphene for the U.S market , as currently there are no domestic producers and the country is seeking to reduce its dependency on China for these strategic, battery storage and anode materials.

, as currently there are no domestic producers and the country is seeking to reduce its dependency on China for these strategic, battery storage and anode materials. Graphjet's manufacturing technology provides up to an 83% reduction in carbon footprint and up to an 80% reduction in cost compared to traditional processes.

and up to an compared to traditional processes. Graphjet has no direct comparable and its proven, commercial and patented vertically integrated technologies produce graphite from palm kernels and then graphene from graphite: Graphite is used in semiconductors, battery storage, and many other applications, ranking ahead of lithium as the key ingredient in the lithium-ion battery. Graphene is a high-profile revolutionary new material known for its high conductivity, high strength and ultra-light weight. It has also been referred to as the "black gold" and the "king of new materials."

and its proven, produce graphite from palm kernels and then graphene from graphite: Graphjet is backed by several strategic customers, including a $30 million offtake agreement with Toyoda.

The global market for graphite was $17.5B in 2022, and is projected to reach a market size of $25B in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3%.



About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world's first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet's sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.

