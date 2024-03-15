Anzeige
enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The enVVeno Opportunity

Live video webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical on Thursday, March 21st at 12:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The enVVeno Opportunity event on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the enVVeno Opportunity.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the enVVe pivotal trial.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
NVNO@jtcir.com
(833) 475-8247

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

