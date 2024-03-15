Carvana PPA Tour and Pickleball Ontario Reach Agreement for Ontario Champions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Pickleball Ontario announced today that the Carvana PPA Tour will provide entry into the Champions Division of the United Pickleball Championships for Gold Medal winners of the Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Finals. Amateur matches at the United Pickleball Championships will be played alongside the Humana Championship Court, where the top PPA Tour professionals in the world compete for the biggest payouts in the sport of pickleball.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for our members to compete at the highest level." said Junior Bent, Vice President of Pickleball Ontario. "This is just the first step as we seek to expand our relationship with the Carvana PPA Tour while continuing to provide exceptional opportunities for our members, sponsors, and strategic partners.

As the top tour for men's and women's professional pickleball, the Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out.

"The United Pickleball Championships are excited to welcome the Ontario Champions to our celebration of pickleball in Dallas this November," said Bryce Morgan, President of the Carvana PPA Tour. "Pickleball is by far and away the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and we are thrilled to see that growth and excitement for the sport extend beyond our borders."

The Pickleball Ontario Championship Series provides a platform for its members to compete across the province while the tournament committee advocates for dedicated pickleball facilities to host tournaments, clinics, and youth programming. Throughout the Series several elementary schools will receive nets, paddles, and balls to help introduce and grow the game.

"This marks an exciting chapter in the growth and development of pickleball in Ontario," said Daphne Reid, President of Pickleball Ontario. "The synergy between our organizations will undoubtedly lead to enhanced experiences for members, increased access to resources, and contribute to growth throughout Ontario. I am truly excited about the journey ahead and the positive impact we can make together."

The Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Finals powered by canfitpro runs from August 8th-10th in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The United Pickleball Championships will be held from November 4th-10th in Dallas, Texas.

About the Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the world's best male and female players. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro-player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Pickleball Ontario:

Pickleball Ontario is a non-profit association that is committed to supporting the growth of the game along with participation and development of both recreational & tournament players throughout the province of Ontario. For more information, please contact info@pickleballontario.org or visit pickleballontario.org



