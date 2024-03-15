Focus Universal Inc. Engages PX SPAC Capital Inc.

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced it has engaged PX SPAC Capital Inc, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships within the investment community.

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with PX SPAC Capital Inc. PX's expertise will play a crucial role in supporting our business expansion and growth. The PX SPAC Capital team brings significant and highly relevant experience, along with an outstanding investment community network, which we believe will effectively communicate our value proposition to investors," said Focus Universal Chief Executive Officer Dr. Desheng Wang.

"Focus Universal has invested heavily in research and development to create cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) and SEC financial reporting software," said Warren Wang, CEO of PX SPAC Capital, "and by streamlining processes in both IoT and SEC financial reporting, we can achieve significant savings by eliminating repetitive or redundant work. We are excited about the chance to share Focus' story with the investment community and join forces in revolutionizing the IoT and SEC financial reporting sector."

About PX SPAC Capital Inc.:

PX SPAC Capital Inc., a Delaware-based company, specializes in providing strategic advisory services to companies for their expansion and business growth endeavors. Leveraging its extensive resources, proven track record, and robust operational capabilities, PX offers comprehensive guidance to clients across various industries and geographic regions in navigating, structuring, and optimizing merger, acquisition, and other capital market initiatives.

About Focus Universal Inc.:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

