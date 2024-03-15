SpendMend Releases Trulla Upgrade to Expand Service to Smaller Hospitals and Health Systems

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry, today unveiled the latest iteration of its pharmacy analytics and procurement software, Trulla. This upgraded release showcases numerous improvements to functionality and user experience.





Trulla, by SpendMend, is a cloud-based application that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to highlight financial leakage and dark data in pharmacy spend. To date, Trulla has saved hospitals and health systems over $250 million in drug costs. In 2023, clients averaged an annual savings of 1.6% of their pharmacy spend - which equated to an average daily cost savings of over $12,000, per client.

Developed by pharmacy professionals, Trulla software enables pharmacy leaders to leverage in-depth analytics in real-time while automating the correct pharmacy contract with the most preferred NDC (National Drug Code) and supplier for pharmacy buyers. This cutting-edge solution empowers pharmacy buyers to work effortlessly across all locations within a single, user-friendly system.

Previously focused solely on large integrated delivery networks, the Trulla platform now extends its services beyond this threshold, catering to institutions of varying sizes within the healthcare landscape. This expansion democratizes access to cost-saving solutions in the pharmacy domain, ensuring that smaller healthcare providers can benefit from Trulla's advanced capabilities. By broadening its reach, SpendMend is further reinforcing its commitment to driving tangible cost savings across the healthcare sector.

"We are thrilled to unveil the latest iteration of Trulla, designed to serve a broader spectrum of pharmacies within the healthcare landscape," says Curtis McEntire, VP of Trulla Solutions at SpendMend. "Having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by pharmacies in optimizing pharmacy procurement, I am proud that Trulla can now contribute to enhancing patient care by empowering smaller institutions with the tools they need to thrive."

"The potential impact of this new release is very exciting," remarks Jake Thompson, VP of SpendMend Pharmacy. "Trulla has supported smaller hospitals when a part of a large IDN, but our new release allows us to support even small IDNs and small independent facilities."

For more information about Trulla and SpendMend's suite of cost-saving solutions, visit https://www.spendmend.com/solutions/pharmacy-solutions/pharmacy-procurement-software/.

