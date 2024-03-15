ANICAV promotes canned legumes from Europe: Easy to Cook and Bursting with Health

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europeans have long cherished their culinary heritage, and canned legumes are now the stars on the gastronomic scene - thanks to the campaign promoted by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries. These versatile and nutritious powerhouse products have been making waves across kitchens, offering convenience without compromising on quality.

Canned legumes are a pantry essential for busy individuals seeking quick, nutritious meals. Packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, they are a guilt-free addition to any diet. Whether tossed into salads, soups, stews, or simply seasoned and enjoyed on their own, canned legumes provide a healthy boost to any meal.

"We are witnessing a growing demand for convenient yet wholesome food options," says Viviana Marrocoli, a renowned culinary chef. "European canned legumes offer the perfect solution - they are easy to cook, retain their nutritional value, and elevate the taste of any dish."

With an array of options available, from chickpeas and lentils to kidney beans and black beans, EU canned legumes cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. Their long shelf life and easy storage make them the ideal choice for households looking to maintain a well-stocked pantry. In a world where health and convenience go hand in hand, EU canned legumes shine as a beacon of culinary innovation. Embrace the simplicity of cooking with these wholesome ingredients and elevate meals to new heights.

ANICAV has organised activities during the past three years in the UAE to support the increase in consumption of these "pearls" from Europe. Its promotional voyage is now coming to a temporary stop but keen cooks can continue to enjoy the taste, quality and variety of these precious legumes by trying the following recipe as well as all the other recipes that can be found online https://legumesfromeurope.com/

CURRIED LEGUME SOUP

Time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: easy

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 stalk celery, chopped

50g thinly sliced carrots

A small onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, chopped

100g canned beans

100g canned chickpeas

100g canned lentils

1lt vegetable stock

100g crushed canned datterino tomatoes

Fresh rosemary, to taste

Curry powder, to taste

Salt to taste

METHOD

Pour the oil into a high-sided saucepan, then add the chopped celery, carrot, onion and garlic clove; sauté together over medium heat.

Add all the legumes, mixing with a wooden spoon, then the stock and crushed tomatoes, curry, rosemary and salt.

Cook everything over medium heat, covered with a lid, for about 30 minutes, stirring from time to time.

About ANICAV:

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with 100 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

