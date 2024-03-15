

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is launching a new surface safety tool at air traffic control towers across the nation to improve safety at airports.



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is the latest tower to start using the safety technology, called Approach Runway Verification (ARV), this week.



'A safe National Airspace System begins and ends on the airport surface,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. 'Providing controllers with tools such as Approach Runway Verification will improve their situational awareness of the airport surface, which is paramount to improving safety.'



ARV provides controllers with visual and audible alerts if an approaching aircraft is lined up to land on the wrong airport surface, or even the wrong airport.



ARV is currently installed at several air traffic control towers, including Austin, Lincoln Tower, Elton Hensley, Chicago Executive, Gerald Ford International, Elkhart Municipal, South Bend, and M. Graham Clark Downtown Airport.



FAA said in a press release that it will deploy ARV at other facilities across the nation throughout the rest of the year and into 2025.



