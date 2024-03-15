Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2024 | 14:50
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The HARMAN Experience Center Hosts Students From the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Recently, we had the pleasure of hosting students from the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy in Texas, at the HARMAN Experience Center. They joined us for a tour and engaged in a crash course on lighting, followed by a fireside chat. It was truly inspiring to connect with these budding talents who will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in shaping and leading our industry in the future.

At HARMAN, supporting education has always been a priority. Making a positive impact in students' lives and nurturing their passions is fundamental to our mission. We take great pride in welcoming schools from all over the world to tour our global HARMAN Experience Centers.

With our long history in music innovation, we at HARMAN apply our expertise, time and technologies to make a positive impact in the lives of young people - bringing music to communities around the world.

Through HARMAN Inspired, we bring music education, and resources to students of all ages - focusing on classrooms and communities in need.??

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.