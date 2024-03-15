The HARMAN Experience Center Hosts Students From the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Recently, we had the pleasure of hosting students from the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy in Texas, at the HARMAN Experience Center. They joined us for a tour and engaged in a crash course on lighting, followed by a fireside chat. It was truly inspiring to connect with these budding talents who will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in shaping and leading our industry in the future.



At HARMAN, supporting education has always been a priority. Making a positive impact in students' lives and nurturing their passions is fundamental to our mission. We take great pride in welcoming schools from all over the world to tour our global HARMAN Experience Centers.

With our long history in music innovation, we at HARMAN apply our expertise, time and technologies to make a positive impact in the lives of young people - bringing music to communities around the world.

Through HARMAN Inspired, we bring music education, and resources to students of all ages - focusing on classrooms and communities in need.??

