DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 14/03/2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.4110 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42727 CODE: USMV =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 310095 EQS News ID: 1860235 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 15, 2024 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)