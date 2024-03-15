

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday unexpectedly showed a slight deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of March.



The report said the consumer sentiment index edged down to 76.5 in March after falling to 76.9 in February. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.



'Consumer sentiment moved little this month with a 0.4 index point decrease that is well within the margin of error, and thus sentiment has been steady and essentially unchanged since January 2024,' said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.



