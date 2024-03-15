

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies recorded a massive plunge in the past 24 hours, catalyzed by inflation angst, fading rate cut hopes and more importantly, fears of speculative froth in crypto markets. Top-ranked Bitcoin and Ethereum, both slipped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



Inflation anguish triggered by disappointment over the hotter-than expected consumer price and producer price inflation readings from the U.S. cast doubts on the timing of the Fed's likely rate cut. Fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer pushed U.S. ten-year bond yields more than half a percent overnight, dampening sentiment for cryptocurrencies that are typically non-interest bearing. Lingering anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate review due next week also expedited the market's downturn.



The price movement in the crypto market coincided with MicroStrategy, a company founded by crypto bull Michael Saylor announcing on Friday a $525 million bond sale of 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2031 to fund further Bitcoin purchases. Last week the company had announced a bond sale of $700 million for the same purpose. Alarmed by the prospect of leverage, analysts have raised concerns about the debt-funded Bitcoin purchases likely adding more froth to the crypto market.



Amidst multiple concerns about the crypto rally fizzling, overall crypto market capitalization dropped to $2.59 trillion, from $2.71 trillion a day earlier, implying an overnight erosion of more than 4 percent. Only 8 among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are currently trading with overnight gains in excess of 1 percent whereas 82 are trading with overnight losses in excess of 1 percent.



In the current global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com, Gold (market cap: $14.6 trillion), Microsoft (market cap: $3.2 trillion) and Apple (market cap: $2.7 trillion) command a market capitalization higher than the overall crypto market capitalization of $2.59 trillion.



Bitcoin slipped 4.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,309.34. The 24-hour trading range was between $72,504.14 and $65,630.69. Though Bitcoin is holding on to weekly gains of 0.6 percent, the leading cryptocurrency's market dominance has fallen to 51.7 percent, from 51.95 percent a day earlier.



Data from Farside Investors shows inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products at $133 million on Thursday, versus $683 million a day earlier. Net cumulative inflows have topped $11.96 billion. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) tops the list with net cumulative inflows of $12.4 billion.



The overnight decline has also caused Bitcoin, with a market cap of $1.34 trillion to slip to the 9th rank, just below Silver which has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, in the global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum slipped 4.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,717.02. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,928.78 and $3,571.77. Though Ether is saddled with weekly losses of 6.7 percent, the leading altcoin's market dominance has edged up to 17.21 percent, from 17.13 percent a day earlier. Ethereum is now ranked 24th in the global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped half a percent overnight to trade at $586.09.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) resisted the bearish momentum to rise 9.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $182.47.



6th ranked XRP slipped 5.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.6291.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) plunged 10.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.701.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) tumbled 13.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.1609.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) also slipped 7.6 percent in the past 24 hours and is changing hands at $51.62.



71st ranked conflux (CFX) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 12 percent. 81st ranked Jupiter (JUP) followed with gains of 10.3 percent. 54th ranked Fetch.ai (FET) gained 8.3 percent.



64th ranked Bicoin SV (BSV) tumbled 18.2 percent in the past 24 hours, followed by Injective (INJ) that shed 10.8 percent. 46th ranked Mantle (MNT), 74th ranked BitTorrent (BTT) and 94th ranked eCash (XEC), all slipped more than 9 percent in the past 24 hours.



