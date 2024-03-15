Anzeige
15.03.2024 | 16:02
Bloomberg: GreenBiz: What Are the 'Wrong' Sort of EU Taxonomy Estimates?

By Rokhsana Saddighzadeh | Global Product Manager for Sustainable Finance Regulation, Bloomberg

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Bloomberg
Originally published on GreenBiz

European financial regulators shed light on the use of "equivalent information" under the EU Taxonomy.

After almost a full year in effect, compliance with the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities continues to find its feet. As of January, corporate disclosures of eligible sustainable economic activities have been mandatory.

However, one persistent shortcoming remains with the lack of consistent and accurate corporate reporting (detailed in an earlier GreenBiz article). Although reporting volumes have increased, company disclosure data for EU Taxonomy eligibility and alignment criteria remain elusive, according to a Bloomberg analysis, as shown in the chart.

Click here to continue reading on GreenBiz

